Where SEC teams land on Week 12 USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Florida came into Saturday with a chance to earn a few points from the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll voters, but a blowout loss to now the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers means another week well outside of the top 25 for the Gators.

The same three SEC teams remain on top of the college baseball world, albeit in a new order. Texas A&M and Arkansas follow Tennessee, and No. 5 Kentucky gives the conference four of the top five teams on the list.

The next SEC program is Georgia at No. 12. South Carolina and Mississippi State own the Nos. 14 and 15 spots, respectively, and Alabama rounds out the top 25. Vanderbilt earned 73 votes and is unofficially ranked No. 27 in the country. LSU earned two votes.

Florida ends the season with two weekend series against Kentucky and Georgia. The Gators need to win one of them to have a chance at making a regional.

The Gators host the USF Bulls for the final midweek game of the 2024 regular season on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

