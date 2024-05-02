Here’s Where to Score New York Knicks Jerseys & Merch Online Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The New York Knicks are charging ahead in the 2024 NBA playoffs. This is the Knicks’ third playoff appearance in 11 seasons — last year was the team’s first time advancing past the first round when they lost to the Miami Heat in the Conference semifinals.

In other words, it’s a special postseason for Knickerbockers everywhere. If you’re one of them, it might be time to re-up on your merch and support the team as they (hopefully) advance through the 2024 playoffs. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best places to buy Knicks merch online, as well as some of our favorite pieces to buy right now, from authentic jerseys to unique tees to bobbleheads.

Where to Buy New York Knicks Merch Online

Here are four of our favorite places to buy New York Knicks merch online — scroll down further for some of our favorite picks from all of these stores.

NBA Store: The NBA store is typically our first stop for essential, guaranteed authentic merch. It’s almost always the best website for authentic, brand-new jerseys, but you can also find classic tees, hats, shorts, and other merch pieces. To celebrate the playoffs, the NBA store is running a deal right now that gets you free shipping on orders over $24 with code NBA24. Shop Knicks merch on NBA Store.

Nike: Nike is another retailer you’ll almost always want to check for authentic Knicks gear (or any other NBA team). The sports giant usually has major players’ jerseys in stock, plus a good selection of other apparel from T-shirts to hoodies. Shop Knicks merch on Nike.

‘47: Basic sports merch can feel, well, basic. If you’re looking for something a little more stylish to wear with everyday outfits (instead of just on gameday), head to ‘47. Their bread and butter is caps and tees — both of which are officially licensed by the NBA. Shop Knicks merch on ’47.

FOCO: Fans Only (better known as FOCO) is a great source of more unique fan gear and knick-knacks. Think things like bobbleheads, team-branded face masks, pajamas, and garden gnomes. This focus also makes FOCO a good stop for gifting. Shop Knicks merch on FOCO.

Amazon: No surprises here: The Everything Store, Amazon, also sells plenty of New York Knicks merch. You’ll find basic, affordable clothing pieces, as well as tons of knick-knacks from beer cozies to blankets to wall art. Just be careful when shopping for merch on Amazon: There are lots of unlicensed pieces floating around there. Shop Knicks merch on Amazon.

The Best New York Knicks Merch to Buy Right Now

There’s a lot to choose from between the above retailers. If you’re not sure how you want to support your Knicks, here are some of our favorite Knicks merch pieces to buy right now. All of them (save for one tee) come from one of the trusted brands listed above and feature an average customer rating of 3.7/5 or higher.

brunson nyc jersey blue

$119.99

Buy brunsen jersey at nba store

The Knicks’ star guard Jalen Brunson entered a new bracket this year, averaging more than 28 points in the regular season. Last game, Brunson set a Knicks playoff record with 47 points to beat the Sixers for a 3-1 lead. If you want to support the unlikely star player, pick up his jersey here.

knicks t shirt vintage

$40

Buy knicks tee at abercrombie & Fitch

This might come as a surprise to some, but Abercrombie & Fitch offers some excellent New York Knicks gear in the form of this vintage-inspired tee. It features an oversized, boxy fit, a thick fabric, and bold Knicks Basketball graphics on both sides.

knicks t shirt mens

$46

Buy knicks tee at '47

Another great Knicks tee is this one from ‘47. It showcases a low-key Knicks graphic on the front, making it another good option for repping the Knicks with a range of casual outfits — whether or not it’s gameday.

custom new york knicks jersey unisex

$149.99

Buy custom knicks jersey at nba store

Want to feel like part of the team? Check out this custom Nike Knicks jersey from the NBA Store. You get to choose your own number and put your name — or maybe a giftee’s name — across the back. Other than the custom features, the quality and look are exactly the same as a regular Knicks jersey.

knicks bobblehead ewing

$55

Buy ewing bobblehead at foco

If you already have your Knicks apparel and need some decor to support the team, pick up this Patrick Ewing bobblehead. The limited-edition handmade statuette measures almost 10 inches tall and boasts a high level of detail throughout, from Ewing’s number and name to NBA logos on his jersey and shorts.

new york knicks jacket mens

$52 $120 57% off

Buy knicks jacket at '47

For colder days when you still want to rep the Knicks, throw on this track jacket from ‘47. The soft fleece fabric makes it cozy enough to wear lounging, but you could also pair this over a workout tee while warming up at the gym or heading out on a chilly run.

knicks nike t shirt

$45

Buy knicks tee at nike

Besides Jerseys, Nike also makes some very solid NBA team T-shirts, such as this Knicks Max90 tee. The name references the T-shirt’s Nineties-inspired fit with dropped, longer sleeves and a boxy body.

knicks hat mens

$38

Buy knicks hat at '47

If you’re in the market for a Knicks lid, we again suggest heading to ‘47 for the brand’s Roscoe Hitch hat. The snapback is made of garment washed cotton twill, which lends a more high-quality look and feel than your average team lid from the arena.

knicks shorts mens

$69.99

Buy knicks shorts at nba store

With the Oughts trend of the last couple of years has been a resurgence in basketball shorts. If you’re looking to try out the look — or you just need some new shorts to hoop in — pick up these Knicks shorts from Mitchell & Ness. They feature a bold “New York” logo across the front that we think works great for bold, casual outfits.

nba jam t shirt

$37.99

Buy nba jam tee at nba store

Another T-shirt we like for Knicks fans is this Homage NBA Jam tee showing Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart’s video game character profiles. It’s a fun way to rep the team — especially if you already own a classic Knicks tee or jersey and want something fresh.

