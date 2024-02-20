Where Penn State’s Class of 2025 ranks after Lyrick Samuel commitment

Penn State was hoping to land a surprise commitment from an in-state offensive lineman on Monday but missed out on Josh Williams to Stanford. That move was to be expected as the Haverford lineman approached his decision. But Penn State did start the week with a commitment with wide receiver Lyrick Samuel offering up his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Monday. The three-star wide receiver from New York led to Penn State’s recruiting ranking getting a slight nudge in some of the team rankings from the various recruiting outlets.

Here is an updated look at where Penn State’s Class of 2025 currently ranks according to three major recruiting outlets. Two of them are on the same page while one outlier is a bit more pessimistic about Penn State’s current recruiting ranking. Here are the latest team rankings following Monday’s commitment from Samuel, how Penn State’s current commitment list stands out, and a look at a key recruiting target to keep an eye on moving forward.

247Sports

Current ranking: No. 5

Penn State has been holding on to a top 10 rankings in the Class of 2025 for a while now, but the latest commitment bumped the Nittany Lions up from no. 6 to no. 5. The only Big Ten team ranked ahead of Penn State at the moment according to the composite team rankings from 247Sports is Ohio State, who currently is ranked no. 4.

Wisconsin is the only other Big Ten team sitting in the top 10 right now, at no. 9. Notre Dame sits on top of the 247Sports rankings at the moment.

On3

Current ranking: No. 13

The class rankings from On3 are the most down on Penn State by comparison. Penn State sits outside the top 10 in the latest class rankings from On3 and Ohio State (no. 2) and Oregon (no. 6) are each ranked ahead of the Nittany Lions among Big Ten teams.

LSU owns the top spot in the On3 rankings.

Rivals

Current ranking: No. 5

Rivals falls more in line with 247Sports with an identical no. 5 ranking for Penn State. Like in the previously referenced class rankings from 247Sports and On3, Ohio State sits ahead of Penn State among Big Ten teams, with the Buckeyes sitting at no. 4 in the Rivals class rankings.

Notre Dame owns the top spot in the latest Rivals rankings, followed by LSU.

Penn State has the second-most commitments in the Class of 2025

Some of the recruiting rankings are influenced by how many commits a school has at any given time. Penn State does not have any five-star commitments on the board, but the number of commitments in hand is what weighs in Penn State’s favor with the various recruiting rankings.

Penn State currently has 12 commitments in the Class of 2025. Only Notre Dame has more with 16 commitments for the Class of 2025. Clemson (11 commitments) and Oklahoma (10 commitments) are the only other schools currently with a double-digit commitment count.

Who is next on the Penn State radar?

Penn State will continue to move forward looking to build on its Class of 2025 haul. One player to keep an eye on should be North Carolina safety JaDon Blair. The competition for Blair’s commitment could be down to Notre Dame, Penn State, and reigning national champion Michigan, with the Fighting Irish considered a bit of a leaning favorite at the moment.

Blair has three official visits lined up with those schools this June with Notre Dame getting the first June visit and Penn State getting the last. Blair just attended a Penn State junior day event in late January and he has been on the campus for an unofficial visit or football camp twice already. Penn State was also among the first offers on the table for the four-star safety.

