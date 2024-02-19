Penn State OL recruiting target to announce decision

Penn State head coach James Franklin is hoping to get some good recruiting news from an in-state recruiting target on Monday. Josh Williams, a Class of 2025 three-star offensive lineman from Haverford, PA, is scheduled to announce his college decision on Monday, Feb. 19 at 5:00 p.m. ET on the 247Sports YouTube channel. Penn State is one of the finalists for his commitment, but the latest recruiting projections suggest the Nittany Lions are a longshot to secure his commitment.

The finalists for Williams, who measures 6′-4″ and 3400 pounds, are reportedly Penn State, Stanford, Michigan, Rutgers, and Wisconsin. The runaway favorite appears to be Stanford, who will be joining the ACC this football season.

There are three crystal ball predictions filed to 247Sports for Williams, and each favors Stanford. The On3 recruiting prediction machine gives the Cardinal a 97.4% chance of receiving Williams’s commitment. Penn State is second with a 1.4% chance.

Williams has long been on Penn State’s radar as a talented in-state recruiting target. He attended a Penn State football camp in June 2023 and received an offer during his stay. He has made multiple visits to Penn State’s campus since including a junior day in Jan. 2024. Stanford offered Williams in Nov. 2023.

Judging by the recruiting projections, Williams committing to Penn State would be a bit of a surprise. Stanford could be tough to beat at this late stage, but we will know for sure later today.

Penn State’s Class of 2025 currently ranks no. 6 in the nation according to the latest update to the 247Sports composite rankings. The Nittany Lions have one offensive line commitment in the class so far with offensive tackle Owen Aliciene from Connecticut.

Follow Kevin McGuire on Threads, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire