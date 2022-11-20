Where Oregon Ducks land in newest ESPN power rankings after big win over Utah

Not many people were giving the Oregon Ducks much of a chance on Saturday night against the No. 10 Utah Utes.

Oregon was coming off of an emotional loss to the Washington Huskies, ending their College Football Playoff hopes, and on top of that, quarterback Bo Nix was questionable to play with an ankle injury that had hobbled him all week.

The result was a lot of heart and a lot of grit from the Ducks, who turned in their best defensive performance of the year and got back into the top 10 of both the AP and USA TODAY Coaches Poll.

So how does ESPN view Oregon in their power rankings after the win? Let’s take a look:

Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers scored a touchdown against Florida.

Syndication Online Athens

Ohio State Buckeyes

Oct 1, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks for an open receiver in the first quarter of the NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium.

Osu22rut Kwr 15

Michigan Wolverines

Oct 12, 2019; Champaign, IL, USA; A Michigan Wolverines helmet sits on the back of the bench during the second half of the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports

TCU Horned Frogs

Oct 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; The TCU Horned Frogs mascot walks along the sidelines during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

USC Trojans

Oct 13, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; USC Trojans linebacker Jordan Iosefa (56) forces Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Steven Montez (12) to throw an incomplete pass in the third quarter at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

LSU Tigers

Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detail view of LSU Tigers helmets after the LSU Tigers defeated the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Clemson Tigers

Oct 6, 2018; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; A Clemson Tigers helmet sits on the bench during the game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at BB&T Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama Crimson Tide

Big Al and the Alabama cheerleaders lead the Crimson Tide onto the field before the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal game at the 86th Cotton Bowl in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Alabama defeated Cincinnati 27-6 to advance to the national championship game. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]

College Football Playoffs Alabama Vs Cincinnati

Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) celebrates during a game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Tennesseevsalabama1015 3369

Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State head coach James Franklin smiles as he greets supporters following the Nittany Lion’s 45-17 win over Minnesota at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in State College.

Hes Dr 102222 Whiteout

Oregon Ducks

Nov 19, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) talks to a reporter after a game against the Utah Utes at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 20-17. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas State Wildcats

Kansas State’s Adrian Martinez (9) runs for a touchdown in front of Oklahoma’s Billy Bowman (5) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Kansas State Wildcats at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Kansas State won 41-34.

Ou Vs Kansas State

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Sep 17, 2016; South Bend, IN, USA; close up view of Norte Dame logo on goal post prior to a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Michigan State Spartans at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Huskies

Nov 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) waves to fans while walking to the locker room following a 54-7 victory against the Colorado Buffaloes at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Utah Utes

Nov 19, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) hands the ball off during the first half against the Oregon Ducks Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Florida State Seminoles

Nov 25, 2017; Gainesville, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles helmet lays on the field against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tulane Green Wave

Sep 17, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; The Tulane Green Wave and Kansas State Wildcats line up before the snap of the ball during the fourth quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina Tar Heels

Oct 29, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) reacts after running for a first down in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA Bruins

Nov 19, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) and tight end Hudson Habermehl (81) react after an iinterception against Southern California Trojans defensive end Korey Foreman (0) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon State Beavers

Oregon State Beavers quarterback Ben Gulbranson points during the first quarter against Washington State at Reser Stadium at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Ore. on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Ncaa Football Washington State At Oregon State 1031

Cincinnati Bearcats

Nov 20, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats place kicker Alex Bales (91) reacts after his extra point is no good against the Southern Methodist Mustangs in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Nov 20, 2021; Conway, South Carolina, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers quarterback Grayson McCall (10) runs the ball in the first half against the Texas State Bobcats at Brooks Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss Rebels

Mississippi Head Coach Lane Kiffin returns to Neyland Stadium before an SEC football game between Tennessee and Ole Miss in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

Kns Tennessee Ole Miss Football

Texas Longhorns

Sep 15, 2018; Austin, TX, USA; General overall view of the Texas Longhorns logo at midfield at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Troy Trojans

Nov 12, 2022; Troy, Alabama, USA; Troy Trojans head coach Jon Sumrall celebrates with his team after a 10-9 victory against the Army Black Knights at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire