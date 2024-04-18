2024 Kentucky Derby: Latest odds, schedule, and how to watch at Churchill Downs

The biggest horse race of the year is almost here. The Kentucky Derby marks the first event in the annual Triple Crown of horse racing, followed by the Preakness Stakes in mid-May and Belmont Stakes in June.

All prep races are finished and the top 20 horses in points standings are ready for their shot at glory at Churchill Downs. Louisville is set for the one of the biggest celebrations of the year with the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby. To honor the milestone, more than 70 events will take place in the city leading up to the races on May 4.

Here's what you need to know ahead of the Kentucky Derby:

2024 Kentucky Derby odds

Odds via CBS Sports.

2024 Kentucky Derby schedule

America's Day at the Races : Wednesday, May 1

America's Day at the Races : Thursday, May 2

150th Kentucky Oaks: Friday, May 3

America's Day at the Races: Friday, May 3

Live coverage of horse racing: Friday, May 3

150th Kentucky Derby: Saturday, May 4

2024 Kentucky Derby: How to watch

Date: Saturday, May 4

Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

Location: Churchill Downs, Louisville, Kentucky

Cable: NBC

Streaming: Peacock, Universo, Watch on Fubo

How to watch Formula 1: Catch the 2024 Formula 1 world championship with a subscription to fuboTV

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024 Kentucky Derby: Latest odds, schedule, and how to watch