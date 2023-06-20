Where ESPN, USA TODAY, Yahoo! all project Arkansas players in NBA Draft

Two nights from now four Arkansas players will know their professional basketball fates.

The 2023 NBA Draft takes place on Thursday and Razorbacks guards Anthony Black, Nick Smith Jr. and wings Jordan Walsh and Ricky Council are all expected to be selected. Black and Smith are projected first-round picks, with Black even a likely lottery selection.

At this point, so close to draft date, most prognosticators are coming to a general consensus about where each player is going to land. Black, for example, is almost exclusively just inside the Top 10. Smith is in the late teens. Walsh in the late 40s and Council in the early 50s.

But there are a couple tweaks. Even the difference of one slot could make a huge difference, especially depending on the team where the player lands.

Let’s take a look at where the major outlets are projecting the players with just under 48 hours to the draft.

Anthony Black - No. 8 - Yahoo!

Mar 18, 2023; Des Moines, IA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Anthony Black (0) dribbles the ball against Kansas Jayhawks guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) during the first half at Wells Fargo Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Smith Jr. - No. 19 - Yahoo!

Jordan Walsh - No. 49 - Yahoo!

Ricky Council - No. 53 - Yahoo!

Mar 18, 2023; Des Moines, IA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Ricky Council IV (1) shoots the ball against Kansas Jayhawks guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (15) and forward Jalen Wilson (10) and guard Gradey Dick (4) during the first half at Wells Fargo Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Black - No. 8 - ESPN

Jan 7, 2023; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Anthony Black (0) dunks against the Auburn Tigers during the first half at Neville Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Smith Jr. - No. 18 - ESPN

Jordan Walsh - No. 40 - ESPN

Mar 4, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Jordan Walsh (13) dunks the ball in the second half as Kentucky Wildcats forward Jacob Toppin (0) and guard Adou Thiero (3) look on at Bud Walton Arena. Kentucky won 88-79. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Ricky Council - No. 54 - ESPN

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – FEBRUARY 18: Ricky Council IV #1 of the Arkansas Razorbacks drives to the basket in the first half and is called for a charge against Riley Kugel #24 of the Florida Gators at Bud Walton Arena on February 18, 2023 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Anthony Black - No. 8 - USA TODAY

Nick Smith Jr. - No. 16 - USA TODAY

Feb 28, 2023; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Nick Smith Jr. (3) brings the ball up court against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

