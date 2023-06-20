Where ESPN, USA TODAY, Yahoo! all project Arkansas players in NBA Draft

Two nights from now four Arkansas players will know their professional basketball fates.
The 2023 NBA Draft takes place on Thursday and Razorbacks guards Anthony Black, Nick Smith Jr. and wings Jordan Walsh and Ricky Council are all expected to be selected. Black and Smith are projected first-round picks, with Black even a likely lottery selection.
At this point, so close to draft date, most prognosticators are coming to a general consensus about where each player is going to land. Black, for example, is almost exclusively just inside the Top 10. Smith is in the late teens. Walsh in the late 40s and Council in the early 50s.
But there are a couple tweaks. Even the difference of one slot could make a huge difference, especially depending on the team where the player lands.
Let’s take a look at where the major outlets are projecting the players with just under 48 hours to the draft.