Where does LSU’s future quarterback outlook rank among college football teams?

After two seasons of struggling to find answers at the quarterback position after Joe Burrow left for the NFL, LSU seems to have finally found some consistency.

Jayden Daniels had something of a breakout season in 2022, becoming one of the SEC’s top signal-callers. He’ll be back in 2023 and has the chance to be even better for a Tigers team looking to raise its ceiling.

This season is going to be Daniels’ last with LSU, but even after he moves on, the position looks promising. Garrett Nussmeier has impressed when given the chance, and if he sticks around, he should have the inside track to start in 2024.

Whether he stays or decides to go elsewhere, the Tigers still have a pair of blue chips for the future in early enrollee Rickie Collins and four-star 2024 commit Colin Hurley, who reclassified from 2025.

All in all, ESPN ranks LSU’s future quarterback outlook as 12th in the country.

2022 ranking: 16

Returning starter: Jayden Daniels LSU projects well at quarterback through 2025, especially with Daniels returning after an encouraging first season as a Tiger. The Arizona State transfer had career highs for completion percentage (68.3), rushing yards (885) and rushing touchdowns (11), while nearly matching his 2019 total for passing yards (2,913). He reduced his interceptions total from 10 in his final season at ASU to just three last fall. Daniels will be working with the same offensive coordinator (Mike Denbrock) and quarterbacks coach (Joe Sloan) in his final college season. The quarterback room changed a bit as Walker Howard, ESPN’s No. 42 overall prospect in 2022, transferred to Ole Miss. But Garrett Nussmeier has remained and will enter his third season after passing for 800 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions last fall. If Nussmeier stays at LSU, he’s the likely successor to Daniels in 2024 and possibly 2025. LSU’s coaches have been impressed by his skill set and approach. But the team also signed Rickie Collins, ESPN’s No. 199 overall recruit in the 2023 class, and has a commitment from Colin Hurley, ESPN’s No. 64 prospect for 2024.

If LSU had been able to keep Howard from entering the portal (as Kelly seemed to think would be the case based on his comments after the bowl game) the outlook would be even better, but things are still looking good at the position for the Tigers in spite of his departure.

The quarterback is the most important position on the field, and Kelly has done a good job so far of planning for the future in that regard.

