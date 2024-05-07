Where does Arkansas softball rank in final regular-season Top 25 polls?

How costly was the Arkansas softball team’s series loss to Ole Miss over the weekend at Bogle Park in the eyes of pollsters?

Not a lot, it turns out.

Despite dropping two of three from the SEC’s last place team, the Razorbacks (36-15 overall) fell only one spot to No. 16 in the final USA TODAY / NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll, released Tuesday, May 7.

They also fell one spot in D1Softball’s Top 25 poll to No. 9 and two spots in the new ESPN.com/SoftbalL USA poll to No. 13. Arkansas fell three spots to No. 11 in Softball America’s poll.

Arkansas earned the No. 4 seed in this week’s SEC Softball Tournament. The Razorbacks will face the winner of Wednesday’s matchup between seventh-seeded Georgia and 10th-seeded Auburn Thursday at Auburn’s Jane B. Moore Field. First pitch is scheduled for 10 a.m. CDT and can be seen on SEC Network.

Texas (45-6) finished the regular season at No. 1 in every major poll after sweeping Texas Tech over the weekend. The Longhorns have spent five weeks in the top spot.

Tennessee (40-9), the SEC’s regular-season champion, moved up to No. 2, and Oklahoma State (44-9) jumped Oklahoma (46-6) for No. 3 after taking two of three from the reigning champion Sooners in Norman over the weekend.

The SEC led the way with nine teams ranked in the coaches poll and 10 teams ranked in the ESPN.com/SoftbalL USA Top 25.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire