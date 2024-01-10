Where Colorado football’s departing assistant coaches landed

So far this offseason, five assistant coaches from Deion Sanders’ 2023 Colorado football staff have moved on: offensive coordinator Sean Lewis, defensive coordinator Charles Kelly, tight ends coach Tim Brewster, defensive ends coach Nick Williams and O-line coach Bill O’Boyle.

Coach Prime has yet to officially announce his new coordinators, although Pat Shurmur is favored to land the OC role. Moreover, Sanders tabbed former Mississippi Valley State head coach Vincent Dancy to lead Colorado’s outside linebackers.

With spring football beginning in about two months, those remaining vacancies should be filled soon.

Here’s where the five assistant coaches who left Colorado’s staff landed:

Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Sean Lewis — San Diego State

Only days after the regular season ended, Lewis was named head coach of the San Diego State Aztecs. The fast-paced Lewis was previously the head coach at Kent State before joining Coach Prime’s staff.

Defensive coordinator/safeties coach Charles Kelly — Auburn

Reports emerged on Dec. 30 that Kelly had accepted a co-defensive coordinator role at Auburn, his alma mater. Colorado’s defense allowed just under 35 points per game in Kelly’s lone season.

Tight ends coach Tim Brewster — Charlotte

One of the most passionate coaches in the sport, Brewster left Boulder in December to coach tight ends at Charlotte.

O-line coach Bill O'Boyle — San Diego State

O’Boyle following Sean Lewis to San Diego State came as no surprise. Before joining Coach Prime’s staff together, O’Boyle was Lewis’ offensive line coach at Kent State for five seasons.

Now, O’Boyle is the Aztecs’ O-line coach and run game coordinator.

Defensive ends coach Nick Williams — Syracuse

Williams impressed many during his lone season at Colorado, but he’s now set to coach defensive ends at Syracuse.

Community engagement and outreach/football ambassador Darian Hagan — San Diego State

Although he technically wasn’t a coach this past season on Deion Sanders’ staff, Hagan’s departure is still notable.

Hagan, an all-time great Buffs player, coached running backs at Colorado for 12 seasons over two different stints but assumed an ambassador role when Sanders was hired. He’ll now join Sean Lewis and Bill O’Boyle at San Diego State as the Aztecs’ running backs coach.

