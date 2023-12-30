Colorado DC Charles Kelly reportedly leaving for assistant job at Auburn

In what I’d consider to be a surprise move, Auburn is expected to hire Colorado football defensive coordinator Charles Kelly, according to a Saturday report from 247Sports.

Kelly, who was a defensive back at Auburn from 1986-89, spent just one season in Boulder on head coach Deion Sanders’ staff. His defensive unit allowed an average of 34.83 points per game in 2023.

Prior to joining the Buffs, Kelly was a co-DC and safeties coach at Alabama under Nick Saban.

Carl Reed Jr. of 247Sports reported that Coach Prime already has a replacement for Kelly, but nothing has been announced yet.

Here’s how social media reacted to Kelly reportedly leaving Colorado for the Tigers:

Wow, this would be a pretty shocking move. Especially at this point in the calendar. #CUBuffs https://t.co/RPKrMn5528 — Tyler King (@King_TylerB) December 30, 2023

Another big loss on the defensive staff for Colorado. Kelly is widely regarded as one of the top recruiters in the nation #CUBuffs https://t.co/lsLx8nHLxx — Troy Finnegan (@troyfinnegan) December 30, 2023

Liked the potential of the #CUBuffs defense under the direction Charles Kelly going forward. His group was opportunistic & showed some improvement. Kelly is a good recruiter & great ambassador for a program. That said, CU did rank 121st out of 130 FBS programs in scoring defense. — Adam Munsterteiger (@adamcm777) December 30, 2023

Great recruiter and will be missed. But I also had my frustrations and see opportunity to improve. https://t.co/RO9XnyCh5h — buffnik (@buffnik) December 30, 2023

I talked to Coach Prime this morning about Defensive Coordinator Charles Kelly moving on to Auburn. This was something that they both agreed upon. Coach Prime is always for his coaches making the moves they feel are best for their careers and their family. But the Defensive… pic.twitter.com/8qNkfzYnzm — Carl Reed Jr. (@CoachReedLive) December 30, 2023

Charles Kelly, eh. Minor bump in the road. We move forward. Let's get it. — Buffs Football HQ (@buffs_hq) December 30, 2023

I’m curious to see who’s going to replace Charles Kelly. He’s Leaving a Defensive Coordinator job for a staff position at Auburn….🍿 pic.twitter.com/skRiAVsvoq — SkoBuffs (@CUBuffsFamily) December 30, 2023

Charles Kelly out. Great recruiter, defense left a lot to be desired. Let’s see who Prime can replace him with. Hoping for a great defensive mind — Jokerk (@KirkMucker) December 30, 2023

