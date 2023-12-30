Advertisement

Colorado DC Charles Kelly reportedly leaving for assistant job at Auburn

Jack Carlough
·2 min read
In what I’d consider to be a surprise move, Auburn is expected to hire Colorado football defensive coordinator Charles Kelly, according to a Saturday report from 247Sports.

Kelly, who was a defensive back at Auburn from 1986-89, spent just one season in Boulder on head coach Deion Sanders’ staff. His defensive unit allowed an average of 34.83 points per game in 2023.

Prior to joining the Buffs, Kelly was a co-DC and safeties coach at Alabama under Nick Saban.

Carl Reed Jr. of 247Sports reported that Coach Prime already has a replacement for Kelly, but nothing has been announced yet.

Here’s how social media reacted to Kelly reportedly leaving Colorado for the Tigers:

