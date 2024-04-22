Where Clemson Tigers rank in new D1Baseball, Baseball America Top 25 rankings

A 3-1 week by coach Erik Bakich’s Clemson Tigers saw the team move up one spot in the new D1Baseball Top 25 poll, released Monday, April 22.

Clemson moved up to No. 5 in D1Baseball’s poll after defeating Charlotte in non-conference play and winning two of three from Pitt in its ACC weekend series.

The Tigers (32-7 overall, 13-5 ACC) stayed at No. 4 in Baseball America’s weekly Top 25 rankings.

Texas A&M remained No. 1 in both rankings after its 3-1 week. The Aggies (35-5 overall) won two of three at Alabama, which ranked 20th in Baseball America’s Top 25 and No. 23 in D1Baseball’s poll.

It’s the second straight week that Texas A&M has been ranked No. 1.

Arkansas (34-6) stayed at No. 2 in both polls after sweeping a midweek series with Texas Tech and winning two of three at South Carolina (27-13). The Gamecocks placed 22nd in Baseball America’s new rankings and are No. 24 in D1Baseball’s new poll.

Tennessee (33-7) moved up to No. 3 in both rankings after a clutch series win in the Bluegrass State against Kentucky (32-7), which fell to No. 4 in D1Baseball’s poll and stayed at No. 7 in Baseball America’s rankings. The Volunteers scored 22 runs over the last two games of the top 5 matchup, beating the Wildcats 9-4 and 13-11 on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Duke (29-11) moved up one spot to No. 5 in Baseball America’s rankings.

Clemson travels to Athens for a Top 25 matchup against Georgia in non-conference play Tuesday. The Bulldogs (29-10) are ranked 20th in D1Baseball’s new poll. They moved up four spots this week after winning two of three against Ole Miss. First pitch from Foley Field is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT Tuesday. The game will be televised by ESPNU.

