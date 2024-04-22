Clemson moves two spots in new USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll

The Clemson Tigers are back on the move in the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll, released Monday, April 22.

The Tigers (32-7 overall, 13-5 ACC) moved up two spots to land at No. 6 in this week’s poll after a 3-1 week that included victories in non-conference play against Charlotte and Pitt in ACC action.

Coach Erik Bakich’s club also moved up one spot to No. 5 in this week’s D1Baseball poll and stayed at No. 4 in Baseball America’s Top 25 rankings.

The top three spots in the coaches poll remained the same as last week. Texas A&M (35-5 overall) remained No. 1 with Arkansas (34-6) at No. 2 and Tennessee (33-7) at No. 3.

After Clemson at No. 4, Kentucky (32-7) rounded out the top five.

Other ACC schools ranked in the top 10 of this week’s coaches poll were No. 6 Duke and No. 9 Florida State. The ACC had seven teams ranked in the Top 25, including No. 11 Wake Forest, No. 12 Virginia, No. 14 North Carolina, and No. 23 NC State.

Other big movers in the coaches poll were Coastal Carolina, which climbed five spots to No. 15, and Oklahoma, who jumped into the Top 25 to land at No. 18. The Sooners have won seven straight games after a weekend sweep of BYU.

Georgia (29-10) moved up six spots from last week to land at No. 17. The Tigers will travel to Athens for a midweek game against the Bulldogs on Tuesday. First pitch from Foley Field is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on ESPNU.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire