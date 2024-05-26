Where Clemson ranks in this college football Top 25 projection for 2024

The 2023 season for Clemson football, led by Coach Dabo Swinney, was a mix of highs and lows. They capped the season with a victory over Kentucky in the Gator Bowl, but their 9-4 record overall and 4-4 in the ACC left some fans seeking more stability. Now, the spotlight shifts to how Clemson can enhance their performance in 2024.

Supporters are keen to see the team’s adjustments for the upcoming season. With new challenges ahead, there’s a sense of optimism and anticipation about Clemson’s potential improvement. Spring football offered a preview, but with that behind us, all eyes are now on the 2024 season and the Tigers’ chances of competing for a National Championship.

Heading into the 2024 season, our friends over at Longhorns Wire recently released their Top 25 projections for the season. Clemson ranked No. 14 in the rankings.

This might be Clemson’s last chance to prove it can compete nationally with head coach Dabo Swinney. The Tigers’ lack of transfer portal additions have put the team at a disadvantage. They will need to recruit at a higher level moving forward to get away with not using the portal, and that could require a 10-win season this year. Can signal caller Cade Klubnik carry the team to an ACC title game?

Last chance to prove they can compete with Swinney is a major stretch. The guy has won two national championships, and the Tigers have won 10, 10 and 9 games in the past three seasons. These are down years programs dream of having.

Much of their success will revolve around starting quarterback Cade Klubnik. A huge narrative right now is that the team will go as far as he can take them. Clemson deserves a Top 15 ranking heading into a massive season for the program.

