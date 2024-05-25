247 Sports predicts Clemson Football to be featured on ESPN’s College GameDay

Watching ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday mornings has been a tradition for households around the country since 1987. Nearly every game gets a spotlight, but none more than the host of that week’s show. That honor goes to one of the most anticipated games of the week, and unfortunately, Clemson’s game against Georgia in week one didn’t make the cut.

The first and second locations for ESPN’s College GameDay have already been chosen. The options were slim for week zero, so College GameDay will head overseas for Florida State vs. Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland. Then, the popular program is heading to College Station to watch Texas A&M take on Notre Dame.

Be that as it may, there are 13 other chances for the Tigers to earn a spot on College GameDay. Brad Crawford of 247 Sports updated his predictions for every College Gameday location this season, and he thinks Clemson will be a part of one but not host.

Crawford predicts that College GameDay will choose Clemson at Florida State for its week six show. It would be the Seminoles’ second time on the program this season and the Tigers’ first. The ACC champion and even the hierarchy of the conference altogether could be decided by the game.

Crawford writes,

“Clemson, Florida State, Miami, NC State, Virginia Tech, Louisville — the ACC has a half-dozen teams, maybe more, which could win a wide open league. Two of perennial frontrunners matchup up in Tallahassee could provide an early indicator on which of these two are in best shape to get to the playoff. Clemson lost a heartbreaker last season to the Seminoles and will be out for revenge on the road. FSU’s Mike Norvell revamped his roster in the portal and expects the Seminoles to defend their throne atop the conference.”

Here is everywhere College GameDay is predicted to go per 247 Sports:

Week 1: Norte Dame vs. Texas A&M

Week 2: Texas vs. Michigan

Week 3: Alabama vs. Wisconsin

Week 4 : Utah vs Oklahoma State

Week 5 : Georgia vs. Alabama

Week 6 : Clemson vs. Florida State

Week 7: Ohio State vs. Oregon

Week 8: Georgia vs. Texas

Week 9: Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss

Week 10: Ohio State vs. Penn State

Week 11: Alabama vs. LSU

Week 12 : Tennessee vs. Georgia

Week 13: Colorado vs Kansas

Week 14: Michigan vs Ohio State

