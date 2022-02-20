Where Carson Wentz ranked among all 62 starting QBs in 2021

The offseason may have just begun but the Indianapolis Colts are already making headlines given the situation around quarterback Carson Wentz.

When looking back at the 2021 season, there were 62 total starting quarterbacks that took the field at some point throughout the regular season. NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal ranked every starter from 2021.

Wentz came in at No. 19 among starting quarterbacks, sandwiched between Teddy Bridgewater (No. 18) and Jimmy Garoppolo (No. 20).

2021 stats: 17 games | 62.4 pct | 3,563 pass yds | 6.9 ypa | 27 pass TD | 7 INT | 215 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 8 fumbles 2020 final ranking: 35 | 2019: 10 | 2018: 14 | 2017: 3 | 2016: 25 The Colts built an above-average offense around Wentz’s limitations, but his throw-to-throw inaccuracy and inconsistent decision-making made his 2021 season a lot worse than his counting numbers indicate. It’s a bad sign for Wentz’s future if Frank Reich gives up on him.

Wentz’s 2021 season is best described in one word: volatile. The extreme ups and downs of his game proved too costly for the Colts. Those valleys hit at the worst possible time as well—over the final month when the Colts were fighting for a playoff spot.

Whether Wentz will be traded or released remains to be seen. Though signs point to Wentz being gone this offseason, we still don’t know for sure what will happen with the starting quarterback.

There aren’t guaranteed immediate upgrades either. Arguments will be made over the aforementioned Garoppolo and Bridgewater. And while their knack for conservatism may be best suited in Frank Reich’s offense, it may just be a lateral move at best.

It will be interesting to see what happens with Wentz over the next month but as of right now, signs are pointing to him being gone.

