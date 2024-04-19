Where would Boston Celtics players go in a draft of the entire NBA?

If you held a draft of all of the NBA players in the league, where would the Boston Celtics end up being taken? On a recent episode of his “Dome Theory” podcast, CLNS Media analyst Bobby Manning linked up with guests Lindo Zay, Taylor McCloud, Nate Spurlin and Anthony Vasquez to try to answer this question.

The crew drafted six-man teams using every player in the league. Where did Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Derrick White go, who goes No. 1 overall, and who would be left out of the top 30 picks? They also discussed the start of the Red Sox, Dodgers and MLB season, along with more thoughts on the Drake vs. Kendrick dispute and the Shohei Ohtani controversy.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire