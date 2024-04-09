Celtics Lab 249: Sizing up the Boston Celtics’ path to the 2024 NBA Finals with Steve Bulpett

The Boston Celtics own the best record in the NBA for the 2023-24 season and have an absurd 15-game lead over the next-closest team in the East, the Milwaukee Bucks. Records seem to be breaking on a regular basis, and we keep hearing about how this iteration of the Celtics are an all-time ball club.

But do they have what it takes to win it all? And are these records and this history we keep hearing about Boston making truly comparable to other champion Celtics squads? Or are we getting the Boston hype machine keyed up ahead of another disappointment on the league’s biggest stage?

To get the necessary context for what this version of the ball club looks like vs. earlier title teams, the hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast sat down with Heavy’s Steve Bulpett. On the beat since Larry Bird was lacing them up, he helps us put this Boston ball club in the proper context ahead of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.





Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire