Jayson Tatum on what’s been driving the Boston Celtics’ success this season

All-NBA Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum recently opened up about how the Celtics have maintained a steady level of success this year following their failures in previous seasons, and why Celtics head Joe Mazzulla is a core part of it as we approach the end of the NBA’s 2024 regular season.

The St. Louis native and his teammates have burned their way to the storied franchise’s best record since 2008 (the last time they won a title) with plenty of games left to play. Just how good is this team, and what does Tatum’s perspective on the team have to do with it?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, took a closer look at the interview and its implications for Boston’s postseason hopes on a recent episode. Check it out below!

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire