Where 247Sports has UNC football playing in bowl game

We are still months away from the start of the 2022 college football season but it’s never too early for projections. And the latest bowl projections from 247Sports give us an early look at what other media members thing about Mack Brown’s team.

Brad Crawford of 247Sports made his projections here in early June for each bowl game. For North Carolina, he has them in Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl matched up against Pac-12 foe Washington State.

The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl is set to be played on December 30th in El Paso, Texas. Its tie-ins are the ACC and Pac-12 and along with the Sugar Bowl and Orange Bowl, it’s the second-longest-running bowl game behind the Rose Bowl.

UNC is no stranger to the Sun Bowl, either.

The Tar Heels have played in the Sun Bowl a total of five times, going 2-3 in those games. Most recently, UNC lost to Stanford 25-23 back in 2016. UNC has also had some classic battles with Texas in this game, splitting the series 1-1.

