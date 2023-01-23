Where each 2023 Notre Dame signee landed on ESPN’s final recruiting class update
The first full class for Marcus Freeman should be viewed at as a booming success for Notre Dame football. Not only did the Irish fill holes but they created a lot of depth across every position group. It was extremely impressive for the first-time head coach.
Today, ESPN released their final update to the 2023 recruiting cycle and there was plenty of Irish signees that were named on their list. Even though there weren’t any players ranked inside the top 50, Notre Dame players were still all around the list.
Find out below which Fighting Irish signees made ESPN’s final top 300 list.
#59 Linebacker Jaiden Ausberry
#60 Wide receiver Braylon James
#66 Offensive tackle Charles Jagusah
#78 Linebacker Drayk Bowen
#93 Running back Jeremiyah Love
#109 Athlete Micah Bell
#122 Wide receiver Jaden Greathouse
#145 Cornerback Christian Gray
#164 Defensive tackle Devan Houstan
#180 Quarterback Kenny Minchey
#222 Defensive lineman Boubacar Traore
#227 Wide receiver Rico Flores
#240 Safety Adon Shuler
#243 Defensive end Brenan Vernon
#292 Tight end Cooper Flanagan
