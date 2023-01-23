Where each 2023 Notre Dame signee landed on ESPN’s final recruiting class update

The first full class for Marcus Freeman should be viewed at as a booming success for Notre Dame football. Not only did the Irish fill holes but they created a lot of depth across every position group. It was extremely impressive for the first-time head coach.

Today, ESPN released their final update to the 2023 recruiting cycle and there was plenty of Irish signees that were named on their list. Even though there weren’t any players ranked inside the top 50, Notre Dame players were still all around the list.

Find out below which Fighting Irish signees made ESPN’s final top 300 list.

#59 Linebacker Jaiden Ausberry

#60 Wide receiver Braylon James

#66 Offensive tackle Charles Jagusah

#78 Linebacker Drayk Bowen

Story continues

Finally H☘️ME — Drayk Bowen (@DraykBowen) January 14, 2023

#93 Running back Jeremiyah Love

#109 Athlete Micah Bell

#122 Wide receiver Jaden Greathouse

A 4-year starter, a 3-time state champ, Notre Dame is getting as proven a receiver as there is in the country in Jaden Greathouse. His thoughts on signing with the Irish. @jadengreat1 pic.twitter.com/l9Kg4lXT6d — Travis Recek (@TravisRecek) December 21, 2022

#145 Cornerback Christian Gray

Last day STL😭 — Christian Gray (@8_franchise) January 12, 2023

#164 Defensive tackle Devan Houstan

#180 Quarterback Kenny Minchey

QB Kenny Minchey signs with Notre Dame. Go Irish!☘️ pic.twitter.com/ei6LxyesZu — ELITE 3 FOUNDATION (@_Elite3) December 21, 2022

#222 Defensive lineman Boubacar Traore

Notre Dame DL coach @CoachWash56 was in West Roxbury, Mass., to see @CathMemKnights defensive lineman Boubacar Traore. Traore and Catholic Memorial won the Division 2 MIAA Football State Championship last Saturday. The Irish are excited about his potential. pic.twitter.com/aFgUEDh5ps — Kyle Kelly (@ByKyleKelly) December 7, 2022

#227 Wide receiver Rico Flores

I’m home for good this time ☘️ — Rico Flores Jr🕴🏽 (@lil_reek_) January 14, 2023

#240 Safety Adon Shuler

#243 Defensive end Brenan Vernon

Two of the top players from Ohio are competing in the All-American Bowl this week. Ohio State OL Luke Montgomery (left) and Notre Dame DL Brenan Vernon (right) grew up playing each other in basketball. Buckeyes and Irish hit the gridiron in South Bend on Sept. 23. pic.twitter.com/AGSg9wZAsd — Kyle Kelly (@ByKyleKelly) January 5, 2023

#292 Tight end Cooper Flanagan

Thank you coaches for making the trip to Cali, had a great at home visit. Go Irish!☘️ pic.twitter.com/UxQF6OluWS — Cooper Flanagan (@CooperXFlanagan) December 7, 2022

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire