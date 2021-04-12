Wheelchair basketball world champion George Bates ruled ineligible for Paralympics

George Bates (L) is facing retirement from wheelchair basketball due to the ruling - Moto Yoshimura /Getty Images

One of Britain's greatest ever wheelchair basketball players is facing retirement from the sport on the eve of the Paralympics, at the age of only 26, after he was ruled ineligible for the Tokyo Games.

George Bates, who top scored in the final of Team GB’s historic 2018 World Championship triumph and was also part of the European Championship-winning team the following year, is registered disabled and has suffered from Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) since the age of 11.

He has been told, however, that his condition does not meet the latest ‘impairment criteria’ and the International Paralympic Committee have now also refused a ‘transitional period’ until after the Tokyo Games, despite granting wheelchair tennis players until 2022 to meet the rules.

Bates, who has devoted his entire adult life to winning a Paralympic gold medal, believes that the welfare of wheelchair basketball players has been disregarded and they have simply become “pawns” in an administrative power play between the IPC and the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation.

“I’m trying to be balanced and see both sides but I can’t see a reason to not allow one sport to have a transitional period and to allow another,” said Bates. “It doesn't make any sense. Every athlete I have spoken to in the sport thinks that it is a joke. That includes our rivals. They all want me to compete in Tokyo. I literally think it is just the IPC showing the IWBF who the boss is.

“I think it makes it even worse that they are purposefully hurting athletes’ careers. I’ve not been in contact with the IPC. No athlete that I know who is being excluded has been. It just kind of shows a total disregard for athlete wellbeing. It doesn’t seem legal. It doesn't seem fair.”

Bates, who had the option to have his left leg amputated as a child and has been unable to walk unaided for the past 16 years, suffered muscle wastage and lives in constant pain but the IPC have decided that the condition does not meet its list of impairments, even though it is recognised by the IWBF.

Story continues

The IWBF had sought to extend the transitional period for those athletes affected - as is the case in wheelchair tennis - but that has now been denied despite calls from across the wheelchair basketball community for leniency.

George Bates is considering amputating one of his legs in order to realise his Paralympic dreams - Charlotte Graham /Charlotte Graham

Bates has one last chance with an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport - but that is over the IPC’s impairment criteria rather than the transitional period - and has said that he would consider having his leg amputated in order to realise his Paralympic dream. He has been playing professionally in Italy and Spain over the last seven years in order to give himself the best possible chance of helping Great Britain win a gold medal at the Paralympics.

“I’ve been a pawn for organisations for the last 16 months,” he said. “The politics has worn me down. My stress levels have been through the roof, especially in the last six months. I don’t think they care about that at all. I have been away from my family so that I can be in the best league in the world to prepare for Tokyo and just getting set-back after set-back. You can’t travel back because of the Covid situation. It has really taken a toll on me mentally. I’ve been struggling. I have been speaking to psychologists every two weeks since September to try and get through it.”

Bates is still holding out some hope that an appeal could be successful but he is already also giving thought to what might come next. “This is potentially my last two months playing professionally and I now want to enjoy it rather than just waiting and hoping,” he said. “My plan would be to take a year out. I need some time away from the sport - I’m not enjoying it any more.”

Bates’s partner is due to give birth to their first child in June and, if the appeals are unsuccessful, he will consider coaching opportunities and has already begun financial training for a company that employs ex-athletes.

An amputation process would take at least four years and could worsen his condition, but remains a consideration. The other complicating factor is that the IPC are expected to again review their impairment criteria, and potentially include people with CRPS, after the Paris Games in 2024.

“So they might change the rules but I still won't be able to go to Paris - even that is just ridiculous,” he said. “This is not only for me. Other athletes are affected and there will be 15 or 16 year-olds who can’t start their career now.”

The IWBF said that the IPC’s initial ruling was “based on administrative inaccuracies and misjudgement of the appropriate procedures” and that they were committed to full compliance by Aug 31 2021.

“It was our hope and desire to try to find a solution that allowed the impacted players the option to compete at the postponed 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games,” said IWBF President, Ulf Mehrens, said: “However, this has not transpired. This news will be immensely disappointing for all concerned and we wholeheartedly feel for our players who will not have the opportunity to now compete in these scheduled competitions due to the reassessments.”

A spokesperson for the IPS has said they were “sympathetic” with Bates’s situation but said that the athlete classification code “clearly states that CRPS is a health condition that does not lead to an eligible impairment” for Paralympic participation.