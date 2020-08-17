What can college football learn from NFL as it attempts to start season?

College football enters this week with 76 of the 130 programs still intending to play this season. With four of the 10 FBS conferences having already called off their seasons, a shroud of skepticism lingers over the sport.

The narrative in the National Football League, more than three weeks after rookies reported, is resoundingly different. While there have been occasional hiccups and 67 opt-outs, the NFL’s use of daily COVID-19 testing and cutting-edge contact tracing technology has fostered an air of inevitability about the season pushing forward.

So as college football sputters toward kickoff, it’s fair to ask what the sport could learn from the early success of the NFL. Yahoo Sports reached out to three NFL coaches with recent experience in college – Jacksonville’s Doug Marrone, Tennessee’s Mike Vrabel and Carolina’s Matt Rhule. They lauded the success of the NFL’s daily testing, marveled at the tracing technology and applauded the dedication and professionalism of the players for adapting to a flurry of new protocols amid a pandemic.

The blueprint for success that emerged highlighted the NFL’s level of synchronicity and spending. The lack of cohesive leadership and player representation has turned college football’s playing efforts into a disorganized mess. And the expenses of daily testing and electronic contact tracing are beyond the means of most college programs. “I can’t even imagine or fathom the challenge that they have,” Marrone, the former coach at Syracuse, said of college football.

Each coach brings a strong degree of empathy to what college coaches are going through on a daily basis. Rhule, the former coach at Baylor, said he called Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley, his old pal from the Big 12, a few weeks back when he’d read about the Sooners’ early testing success. Vrabel declared he has the “utmost confidence” in the protocols at Boston College, where one of his sons, Tyler, is a redshirt sophomore left tackle. (BC has one positive test out of 792 in the football program.)

What became clear is the inherent advantages the NFL brings with it. Vrabel called the enterprises “completely different,” rightfully brushing off any effort to compare.

The coaches painted a portrait of cohesive leadership – both at the league level and player level – that simply doesn’t exist in college sports. They also raved about the collective responsibility embraced by their players. It’s created an atmosphere that Marrone jokes is near surgical level. “If you walked around our building, you’d think you were in an ICU unit,” Marrone recently said to his brother-in-law, who is an electrocardiologist.

As the SEC, Big 12 and ACC attempt to start the season and the Big Ten and Pac-12 look to reboot in the spring, the biggest takeaway from the three coaches were the robust benefits of daily testing. (Technology advances could be pushing this closer to an inexpensive reality, as Yahoo’s Charles Robinson reported this weekend.)

The NFL test results come back within 24 hours, and it’s the byproduct of an extensive and expensive venture through an independent lab that the players collectively bargained for prior to the start of a season. The daily testing will continue “until further notice,” the NFL Network reported. That’s been greeted with universal enthusiasm.

Vrabel said he’s expressed to his team the value of daily testing this way: “The testing isn’t going to eliminate the virus. It’s going to contain and identify it.”

And knowing that everyone who enters the facility is getting screened every day comes with a greater sense of both security and accountability. Players and staff both feel safer and have a daily psychological deterrent to any behavior that could end up exposing them to the virus. “It helps create a heightened awareness when you are tested every day,” Marrone said. “You’re thinking about that. I have to watch myself here. You know it’s every 24 hours, so you are thinking about it.”

