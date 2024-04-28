WGN Radio’s Kevin Powell: With Caleb Williams, it’ll be different this time around for the Bears

Are the football gods finally smiling on the Chicago Bears?

WGN Radio’s Kevin Powell thinks so.

Yes, he knows Bears fans have been down this road before with the franchise quarterback thing. But on Sunday’s Weekend Morning News, Powell explains why he thinks it’ll be different this time around with Caleb Williams.

No. 1 NFL draft pick Caleb Williams realizes all eyes are on him and he’s embracing the attention

Powell also discusses the Bears’ latest new stadium plans and what he thinks could happen with the property the team still owns in Arlington Heights.

Rome Odunze joins Caleb Williams, Bears select a WR with the No. 9 pick

Powell can be heard weekdays from 1 to 7 p.m. on WGN Radio and also hosts The WGN Radio Football Podcast.

What to know about the Chicago Bears’ new stadium plans

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.