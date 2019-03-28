WGC Match Play 2019 tee times: Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy back in action after wins on day one

The WGC Match Play is well underway with some of golf's biggest names battling it out in Texas.

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy were among the winners in the opening round with both former world number ones taking the chance to fine tune their games ahead of the upcoming Masters.

Woods fell behind fellow American Aaron Wise through 10 holes but battled back to seal the win when the 22-year-old missed a short putt on the 17th, handing the four-times Masters champion a 3 and 1 victory.

McIlroy had an easier time as the Players Championship winner continued his hot form to rout long-driving American Luke List 5 and 4.

Here are the tee times for day two in Austin:

2.20pm: Paul Casey vs. Charles Howell III

2.31pm: Cameron Smith vs. Abraham Ancer

2.42pm: Francesco Molinari vs. Thorbjorn Olesen

2.53pm: Webb Simpson vs. Satoshi Kordaira

3.04pm: Bubba Watson vs. Billy Horschel

3.15pm: Jordan Spieth vs. Kevin Na

3.26pm: Justin Rose vs. Eddie Pepperell

3.37pm: Gary Woodland vs. Emiliano Grillo

3.48pm: Jason Day vs. Henrik Stenson

3.59pm: Phil Mickelson vs. Jim Furyk

4.10pm: Justin Thomas vs. Matt Wallace

4.21pm: Keegan Bradley vs. Lucas Bjerregaard

4.32pm: Tiger Woods vs. Brandt Snedeker

4.43pm: Patrick Cantlay vs. Aaron Wise

4.54pm: Rory McIlroy vs. Justin Harding





5.05pm: Matthew Fitzpatrick vs. Luke List

5.16pm: Xander Schauffele vs. Tyrell Hatton

5.27pm: Rafa Cabrera Bello vs. Lee Westwood

5.38pm: Jon Rahm vs. JB Holmes

5.49pm: Matt Kuchar vs. Si Woo Kim

6.00pm: Patrick Reed vs. Shane Lowry

6.11pm: Sergio Garcia vs. Andrew Putnam

6.22pm: Dustin Johnson vs. Branden Grace

6.33pm: Hideki Matsuyama vs. Chez Reavie

6.44pm: Tommy Fleetwood vs. Kyle Stanley

6.55pm: Louis Oosthuizen vs. Byeong Hun An

7.06pm: Bryson DeChambeau vs. Kiradech Aphibarnrat

7.17pm: Marc Leishman vs. Russel Knox

7.28pm: Tony Finau vs. Kevin Kisner

7.39pm: Ian Poulter vs. Keith Mitchell

7.50pm: Brooks Koepka vs. Hao Tong Li

8.01pm: Alex Noren vs. Tom Lewis