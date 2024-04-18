West Ham go down swinging as Bayer Leverkusen maintain unbeaten record

West Ham had their chances but ultimately weren't able to end Bayer Leverkusen's unbeaten run or their Europa Cup run - AP Photo/Kin Cheung

Bayer Leverkusen’s extraordinary unbeaten season continues but for a while the German champions were made to look ordinary by West Ham.

Michail Antonio’s early goal was in no way undeserved as David Moyes sought to overturn a 2-0 first-leg deficit and reach a European semi-final for a third successive season.

Xabi Alonso’s side recovered its poise after the break however, with substitute Jeremie Frimpong’s late leveller keeping them unbeaten both domestically and in Europe.

Home hopes were boosted by Jarrod Bowen, top scorer with 19 goals, being passed fit after missing the first leg and Sunday’s defeat at home to Fulham with a back problem. On the flip side Moyes was without Lucas Paqueta, his most creative player, with left-back Emerson also suspended.

West Ham received a boost before the start with Jarrod Bowen returning to action - Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

The Scot had joked beforehand that he hoped Leverkusen’s Bundesliga-title winning celebrations had stretched long into the week and Xabi Alonso duly made six changes from the side that clinched it on Sunday.

Leverkusen did indeed begin shakily as West Ham, backed vociferously from the stands, did what they dared not in the first leg and pressed high and hard.

James Ward-Prowse almost dispossessed dithering goalkeeper Matej Kovar in his six-yard box in between two terrible touches from centre-back Odilon Kossounou.

Nathan Tella, once of Southampton and Burnley, fired off a reminder of Leverkusen’s true power with a drive that Lukasz Fabianski did well to bat away – but West Ham responded by taking a 13th-minute lead.

Again Kossounou was at fault, first by giving possession away carelessly and then failing to stop Antonio heading home Bowen’s cross from six yards. Goalkeeper Kovar had come to meet it too and was also found lacking. Game on.

Mohammed Kudus saw a deflected effort only just saved as the decibel levels went up even higher. ‘Champions of Europe’ sang the supporters of last season’s Europa Conference League winners.

Another Antonio header followed, this one was saved. Then Bowen arrived at the back post, entirely unmarked, but Kovar blocked with his legs and Moyes toppled to the turf in frustration.

Alonso had seen enough though and hooked the hapless Kossounou – an African Nations Cup winner five months ago – before half an hour was on the clock.

Referee Jose Maria Sanchez stepped in to sort out a ruckus on the touchline that spilled on to the pitch. Red cards were shown to Hammers coach Billy McKinlay plus a German counterpart with Antonio and Leverkusen captain Jonathan Tah booked for a shoving match.

Play resumed and Antonio almost slid in to level the tie; the half-time whistle came as a relief for Leverkusen.

Alonso made two more changes at the break, sending on Frimpong and first-leg scorer Victor Boniface.

It led to Leverkusen’s second chance of the night but Florian Wirtz, scorer of a hat-trick at the weekend, leaned back and fired hopelessly over.

West Ham were less dominant now, although Antonio was still relishing his personal battle with Tah, whose physicality enraged the home fans.

Michail Antonio wasn't happy with the close attention of the Leverkusen defence - Getty Images/Catherine Ivill

Bowen dispossessed Piero Hincapie just before the hour mark but his ball across the box could not locate a team-mate – and the home fans voiced their displeasure.

Frimpong was a menace on the right and almost beat Fabianski at his near post before Alonso made a fourth change, sending on Amine Adli to keep the hosts penned in to their own half.

Moyes’ side were tiring but a bench containing two goalkeepers and four youngsters offered scant opportunity for a significant refresh.

Frimpong, sent sprinting clear with a pass from his own half, had the chance to finish the home side off in the 83rd minute but blasted over.

Moyes sent on fresh legs in Ben Johnson and Maxwell Cornet with six minutes remaining but Frimpong extinguished all home hopes with a 90th-minute leveller via a shot that went in off the body of Aaron Cresswell as the left-back tried to block.

Bayer Leverkusen overcome lively West Ham – as it happened

10:25 PM BST

Leverkusen’s Granit Xhaka speaks to TNT Sports - ‘We were lucky in the first half’

On that first half...

“I think we felt it in the first half, for me, it was typical English crowd. They were pushing West Ham unbelievably. We were lucky in the first half if we’re honest.”

On the change after the break...

“It was a different phase in the second half, we controlled the game in the second half. We are happy we got through. It was a completely different game in the first half then the second half. We showed a difference. We competed much more. If you see over 180 minutes, the better team go through.”

On winning the Bundesliga and desire for the treble...

“It’s unbelievable, being back after seven years away from Germany. To win the first league trophy in the history, but this team wants more. The mentality and the belief. We believe until the end. This team has a different character and energy. We are showing this every three days.”

On facing Roma in the semi-finals...

“It’s a Champions League team in my opinion. We will try to give our fans a final in Dublin.”

10:19 PM BST

Michail Antonio speaks to TNT Sports - ‘It feels as though you are playing against 13,14’

On the emotions in the West Ham dressing room...

“Obviously disappointed. Last week we gave them a bit too much respect, but this week we came out and showed them what we can do.”

On the defeat and performance...

“I felt like I didn’t get a decision all game. I felt a bit frustrated. We felt like we deserved more. But it’s football, sometimes the decisions don’t go your way. We move on, and build on that and try to get into the Europa League next year. We put in a good performance, we had quite a few chances. Obviously they’re a quality team. I’m disappointed with the way we played last week. We gave them too much respect.”

On refereeing and decisions that went against him...

“It doesn’t feel like you’re playing against 11 men, it feels like you’re playing against 13...14 including the two linos...You just have to keep pushing and try and make the decisions go your way. And they just weren’t. We had to keep playing our way and keep being professional.”

On what West Ham can take away from the tie...

“We’re very proud of ourselves, to achieve what we’ve achieved over the last four years is incredible. Four back-to-back years in European quarter-finals I would never have thought that. We were a yoyo team, into Europe, then fighting for relegation.”

10:03 PM BST

Retro

Villa the last English team standing in European competition for the first time since 1981-82. — John Brewin (@JohnBrewin_) April 18, 2024

09:58 PM BST

FULL-TIME: West Ham 1 Bayer Leverkusen 1 (agg 1-3)

West Ham can hold their heads up, they did what they needed to do in the first half and really took the game to Leverkusen.

But the half-time whistle changed everything and from then on the German champions showed their class and took control of the game, in the process equalising on the night and increasing their unbeaten run to an impressive 44 matches.

09:55 PM BST

90 mins: West Ham 1 Bayer Leverkusen 1 (agg 1-3)

That goal not only sends Leverkusen through to the semi-finals BUT ALSO maintains their unbeaten run (assuming no late goal) which is now up to 44 matches...gut gemacht!

09:52 PM BST

GOAL!

West Ham 1 Bayer Leverkusen 1 (agg 1-3)

The German champions are though to the last-four thanks to a deflected strike by Frimpong.

It’s been coming. The half-time sub receives the ball on the right-hand side of the box, he only has one thing on his mind and cuts in onto his left peg before his shot is redirected by the leg of Cresswell.

Jeremie Frimpong atones for his earlier miss 😮‍💨



09:50 PM BST

87 mins: West Ham 1 Bayer Leverkusen 0 (agg 1-2)

There’s been such a flurry of yellow cards over the past few minutes that it’s been hard to keep up - the dishing out of them, however, does illustrate what a fractious half this has been.

09:48 PM BST

85 mins: West Ham 1 Bayer Leverkusen 0 (agg 1-2)

Double change for West Ham - Ben Johnson is on for Vladimír Coufal and Edeson Alvarez makes way for Maxwel Cornet.

09:47 PM BST

84 mins: West Ham 1 Bayer Leverkusen 0 (agg 1-2)

Huge moment - what chance to finish the tie for the German champions. The visitors counter and one pass is all it takes for Frimpong to be clear in on goal. He has Adli, his team-mate, for company, but rather that (i) square the ball to him, or, (ii) hit the target, he does (iii) blaze the ball well over the bar.

That miss lifts the crowd, can it lift the West Ham players?

09:45 PM BST

83 mins: West Ham 1 Bayer Leverkusen 0 (agg 1-2)

West Ham had a big start, they need a big finish now...

09:44 PM BST

81 mins: West Ham 1 Bayer Leverkusen 0 (agg 1-2)

Corner for Bayer Leverkusen thanks to a deflected shot from Wirtz. Fabianski comes and collects the set-piece well.

Fewer than 10 minutes left...

09:42 PM BST

78 mins: West Ham 1 Bayer Leverkusen 0 (agg 1-2)

Boniface gives the ball away on the halfway, Kudus says ‘thank you’ and drives towards the box. Rather than look up, however, he only has one thing on his mind and lets fly from outside the box only to see his attempt blocked. Being kind, I think that was possibly more down to tiredness than selfishness...

09:40 PM BST

77 mins: West Ham 1 Bayer Leverkusen 0 (agg 1-2)

The hosts just cannot get on the ball - changes cannot be far away, they look knackered.

09:39 PM BST

76 mins: West Ham 1 Bayer Leverkusen 0 (agg 1-2)

Wirtz plays in Adli who is in the box. He gets his head up and puts a low ball to the back post, Ogbonna does well to intervene.

09:37 PM BST

73 mins: West Ham 1 Bayer Leverkusen 0 (agg 1-2)

Leverkusen are seeing more of the ball and passing it well, playing keep-ball. The chaos of the first 45 has definitely gone now. West Ham are tired...

09:34 PM BST

70 mins: West Ham 1 Bayer Leverkusen 0 (agg 1-2)

It’s getting a bit scrappy at the moment. Bowen is shown a yellow card for a push on Hincapie. A bit of frustration creeping into West Ham with 20 minutes to go.

09:31 PM BST

68 mins: West Ham 1 Bayer Leverkusen 0 (agg 1-2)

It’s now Bayer Leverkusen doing all the pressing, the pace has dropped and if anything it’s the visitors who look more likely to score.

09:29 PM BST

65 mins: West Ham 1 Bayer Leverkusen 0 (agg 1-2)

Frimpong’s cross from the right nearly beats Fabianski at his near post. A corner results but Leverkusen cannot create anything from it.

This half is far less frenetic than the first and that is playing into the visitors’ hands.

Nervy times at the London Stadium with the tie on a knife-edge - Getty Images/Mike Hewitt

09:27 PM BST

63 mins: West Ham 1 Bayer Leverkusen 0 (agg 1-2)

The German champions are getting more and more into the game, West Ham legs are quite possibly tiring and the visitors are seeing more of the ball. Frimpong has been impressive since coming on and he’s injected a bit of pace into Leverkusen’s play.

09:25 PM BST

60 mins: West Ham 1 Bayer Leverkusen 0 (agg 1-2)

Great chance for West Ham - Leverkusen’s Tapsoba is caught dithering on the ball. While debating whether or not to pass back to Kovar he seemingly decides now is a good time to debate the meaning of life...Bowen amkes the most of it and latches onto the ball, gets himself into a shooting position (getting around Tapsoba who is lying on the pitch) before unleashing a shot-cum-cross that evades all his team-mates. Close.

09:21 PM BST

57 mins: West Ham 1 Bayer Leverkusen 0 (agg 1-2)

A bit of a lull at the moment for the first time in the match. Not sure who that suits more, probably the Germans.

09:18 PM BST

54 mins: West Ham 1 Bayer Leverkusen 0 (agg 1-2)

That Wirtz chance was a warning sign - a goal from Leverkusen all but kills this tie, you would think.

They’re certainly seeing more of the ball this half than they did in the first and being more in the faces of the West Ham players. As I type that, as if to prove my point, Antonio is wrestled to the ground, no free-kick according to the ref.

09:16 PM BST

51 mins: West Ham 1 Bayer Leverkusen 0 (agg 1-2)

Good chance for the visitors as the ball is crossed from the right, it’s at the back post where Wirtz is lurking with intent. The German has the freedom of east London, but rather than take a touch, he hits it on the half-volley (ambitious). He only succeeds in slicing the attempt high and well wide... ‘should have done better’.

09:13 PM BST

50 mins: West Ham 1 Bayer Leverkusen 0 (agg 1-2)

Grimaldo is forced into a mistake by the ever effervescent Bowen, conceding a throw in the process. Can West Ham create something from this? ‘Nope’ is the long and short of it as Kovar collects the long throw with ease after a flick on.

09:11 PM BST

49 mins: West Ham 1 Bayer Leverkusen 0 (agg 1-2)

Leverkusen haven’t got going in this half either. Hungover from the title celebrations?

09:09 PM BST

47 mins: West Ham 1 Bayer Leverkusen 0 (agg 1-2)

West Ham need to stay on the front foot if they are to turn this around, after that first half I wouldn’t put it past them.

09:08 PM BST

45 mins: West Ham 1 Bayer Leverkusen 0 (agg 1-2)

They’re back under way in east London and it’s no shock to see Alonso make two changes - Schick and Tella off, Boniface and Frimpong on.

08:54 PM BST

HALF-TIME: West Ham 1 Bayer Leverkusen 0 (agg 1-2)

Just what West Ham wanted - they’ve been up and at the German champions since the start and are well worth the 1-0 lead. The message from Moyes at the break will be ‘more of the same, please’.

Leverkusen look far from their best. They haven’t been allow to play and haven’t troubled Fabiasksi bar one speculative Teller attempt. Big half-time talk for Xabi Alonso to make.

08:52 PM BST

48 mins: West Ham 1 Bayer Leverkusen 0 (agg 1-2)

Corner for West Ham after great work from Kudus on the left. Can the hosts create something from this?

They very nearly do as a trademark Ward-Prowse delivery is less than confidently punched away by Kovar.

08:49 PM BST

47 mins: West Ham 1 Bayer Leverkusen 0 (agg 1-2)

Aguerd hasn’t looked in tip-top shape for the past few minutes and West Ham aren’t taking any chances as they bring on Ogbonna to replace him, despite half-time being moments away.

08:47 PM BST

45 mins: West Ham 1 Bayer Leverkusen 0 (agg 1-2)

There will be five minutes of added time.

08:47 PM BST

42 mins: West Ham 1 Bayer Leverkusen 0 (agg 1-2)

It should be 2-0 to the hosts. Another good chance for West Ham caused by a ball in the box. This one comes from the left, it looks for all the world as though Antonio has the time and space to turn it into the back of the net, but somehow the ball is stuck underneath him. It breaks for Alvarez whose shot is blocked by, I think, his own player Antonio.

Yep, Bayer L will definitely want the break sooner rather than later.

08:44 PM BST

40 mins: West Ham 1 Bayer Leverkusen 0 (agg 1-2)

Xabi Alonso will want this half to be over so he can get his players in the dressing room and rejig matters. It has been a half to forget for the German champions, and the only saving grace for them is that they are only one-goal down.

08:41 PM BST

37 mins: West Ham 1 Bayer Leverkusen 0 (agg 1-2)

West Ham haven’t let Leverkusen settle at all, they’ve not been allowed to play their possession game. It’s the hosts who are pressing hard and snapping at their opponents’ heels, what the Germans are known for.

08:38 PM BST

33 mins: West Ham 1 Bayer Leverkusen 0 (agg 1-2)

West Ham have been first the every ball, winning all the secondaries....in short have done exactly what they needed to do, and been the better side in the process.

08:37 PM BST

31 mins: West Ham 1 Bayer Leverkusen 0 (agg 1-2)

Xabi Alonso is appealing for his players to stay calm - West Ham don’t want that, this chaotic, cauldron-like atmosphere is suiting them just fine.

As I type that Bowen whips in a cross from the right that Antonio nearly gets on the end of.

08:35 PM BST

29 mins: West Ham 1 Bayer Leverkusen 0 (agg 1-2)

Tempers flare both on and off the pitch - on the touchline Billy Mckinley on the West Ham coaching staff is, I think, shown a red after a shouting match between the two benches...while that was happening the players must have felt left out as they to indulge in a bit of handbags, Antonio and Tah shown yellows.

08:33 PM BST

26 mins: West Ham 1 Bayer Leverkusen 0 (agg 1-2)

As if to emphasise things are not going the Germans’ way they’ve already made a substitution - Kossounou, who was having an awful game, makes way for Topsoba.

08:31 PM BST

24 mins: West Ham 1 Bayer Leverkusen 0 (agg 1-2)

This is nothing like last week, West Ham couldn’t afford for it to be like last week and Leverkusen know they’re in a match now.

08:28 PM BST

24 mins: West Ham 1 Bayer Leverkusen 0 (agg 1-2)

Since the goal it’s been all West Ham, and not only that, but Kossounou, already on a yellow, is having a nightmare...as I type there’s a great chance for Bowen at the back post. The ball comes in from the left and the returning hero has lots of time, but volleys it first time and Kovar makes a good save with his legs...the chances are coming.

08:25 PM BST

21 mins: West Ham 1 Bayer Leverkusen 0 (agg 1-2)

Another chance for the hosts as the ball, this time, comes in from the left. Again it’s Antonio with his head on the end of it, this time, however, he cannot generate the power needed to get it past Kovar...I’ll say it again, though, good signs for the east Londoners.

08:22 PM BST

18 mins: West Ham 1 Bayer Leverkusen 0 (agg 1-2)

Leverkausen don’t half look shaky at the back for a side unbeaten in 43...a long ball beats their backline and presents Kudus a chance. He shoots when perhaps he could have played in Antonio earlier. It’s a simple save for Kovar, but more encouraging signs for West Ham.

08:20 PM BST

16 mins: West Ham 1 Bayer Leverkusen 0 (agg 1-2)

The German outfit needs to take the sting out of this start. Get the ball and keep it, play in West Ham’s half.

08:16 PM BST

GOAL!

West Ham 1 Bayer Leverkusen 0

Just what the hosts needed - Antonio with a header.

What a start from West Ham. Kossounou again gives the ball away and it allows the hosts to go right, from there Bowen whips in a ball into the box with his left. Antonio is brave and just beats Kovar to the ball to head into the back of the net.

Game On.

08:14 PM BST

11 mins: West Ham 0 Bayer Leverkusen 0

First real shot of the game comes the way of the visitors as Tella lets fly from outside the box. It’s a good, if regulation, save from Fabianski. An early goal from the Germans will kill this tie stone dead.

08:12 PM BST

10 mins: West Ham 0 Bayer Leverkusen 0

Kossounou has made a nervous start, he’s already got a yellow card and now he’s given the ball away to Kudus. Fortunately for the Bayer defender the West Ham man’s touch lets him down.

08:11 PM BST

8 mins: West Ham 0 Bayer Leverkusen 0

Bowen has only had one day’s training since his return from a back injury - might be expecting a lot form him tonight if they want him to be a matchwinner.

All rather cagey so far....

08:08 PM BST

6 mins: West Ham 0 Bayer Leverkusen 0

Yellow card for Kossounou after he makes a hash of a first touch and then brings down the on-rushing Ward-Prowse with his second. Clear-cut decision for the ref, José María Sánchez Martínez. West Ham cannot create anything from the resulting set-piece.

08:06 PM BST

4 mins: West Ham 0 Bayer Leverkusen 0

A reminder that Leverkusen are 43 matches unbeaten - that’s the size of the task facing West Ham tonight. Most of the match so far has been played in the Germans’ half, not chance created yet, however.

08:03 PM BST

2 mins: West Ham 0 Bayer Leverkusen 0

Good, positive start from West Ham. They have to be on the front foot and they are, with Kudus attacking down the left before delivering a decent enough cross that the Germans deal with well.

08:02 PM BST

1 min: West Ham 0 Bayer Leverkusen 0

They’re under way at the London Stadium. The hosts are in their famous claret and blue, the German champions in a silver number.

There’s a rambunctious atmosphere and West Ham will be looking for an early goal.

07:57 PM BST

Party atmosphere in east London

COYI tifo in the stands.

The teams are in the tunnel and kick-off is moments away.

With the atmosphere as bouncing as it is, this could be interesting if West Ham get an early goal.

07:49 PM BST

David Moyes speaks to TNT Sports - ‘We cannot afford any mistakes’

On the size of the challenge facing them...

“It’s a big task. We’re going to approach it the right way, we want to get after them and put more pressure on them than we did last week.”

On his XI

“Hoping experience helps...it’s our third quarter-final in three years we won the other two and and we want to make this the third one.”

On what they need to do to get through...

“We have to be at our best and cannot make any mistakes. I am looking forward to it.”

On Bowen being back...

“Hope he’s fit to score goals, he’s important to the team and hope he can have an impact.”

07:46 PM BST

Possession is nine tenths of the law

Not overly sure it is, but for Leverkusen is certainly explains them in attack. In Europe’s top five leagues they are fourth in terms of highest average possession, with 62.9 per cent (1. City 65.9/ 2. PSG 64.8/ 3. Barca 64.4/ 5. Bayern Munich 62.4).

But it’s how aggressive they are without the ball that sides really find tough. They press high, often and in numbers. West Ham were, at time suffocated in Germany last week. To have a chance of making it through tonight they’ll need to find a way though that dogged defence.

07:38 PM BST

Xabi Alonso speaks

On tonight’s match...

“We need to be ready, not to defend the [the 2-0 lead] but to win the game here.”

On Jarrod Bowen back for West Ham...

“He’s one of the top players in England for sure. Hopefully we’ll be able to manage that.”

07:30 PM BST

Unlike at the Emirates last week

The Germans are in London in force. (Last week Bayern Munich fans weren’t allowed at the Arsenal vs Bayern first-leg).

Bayer Leverkusen fans at the London Stadium - Reuters/Dylan Martinez

The Ducky Boys (whoever they are...) from Leverkusen - Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

07:17 PM BST

Those two teams in black and white

WEST HAM XI TO FACE BAYER LEVERKUSEN: Fabianski, Aguerd, Zouma, Cresswell, Coufal, Soucek, Ward-Prowse, Alvarez, Kudus, Bowen, Antonio. Subs: Anang, Knightbridge, Ogbonna, Ings, Johnson, Cornet, Mubama, Orford, Casey, Swyer.

There are three changes to the XI who last in Germany last week. Lucas Paqueta misses is suspended but Jarrod Bowen is back from injury. Konstantinos Mavropanos and Emerson miss out as Nayef Aguerd and Edson Alvarez come in.

Jarrod Bowen returns for West Ham tonight - Getty Images/Nathan Stirk

BAYER LEVERKUSEN XI TO FACE WEST HAM: Kovar, Stanisic, Tah, Hincapie, Kossounou, Palacios, Xhaka, Grimaldo, Wirtz, Tella, Schick. Subs: Hradecky, Lomb-Hofmann, Andrich, Tapsoba, Arthur, Adli, Boniface, Frimpong, Puerta, Izekor.

The new Bundesliga champions make three changes to last week’s victorious side. Edmond Tapsoba, Jeremie Frimpong and Amine Adli make way for Piero Hincapie, Odilon Kossounou and Nathan Tella.

Nathan Tella starts for the new Bundesliga champions - Shutterstock/Christopher Neundorf

06:56 PM BST

Bayer Leverkusen team news

06:54 PM BST

Bowen starts for the hosts

Major boost for West Ham as Jarrod Bowen returns to the side. This is vital for the hosts given Lucas Paqueta is suspended.

06:47 PM BST

Hosts have it all to do to reach the semi-finals on home soil

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s live, minute-by-minute coverage of the Europa League quarter-final second leg between West Ham and Bayer Leverkusen.

West Ham face a difficult task after Xabi Alonso’s side struck twice late on in Germany last week. David Moyes’ side must not only end Bayer Leverkusen’s 43-game unbeaten run, but also beat them comprehensively.

Leverkusen stormed to their first Bundlesliga title this season under Alonso, ending Bayern Munich’s 11-year reign, winning 38 out of 43 games across all competitions. Alonso is confident his team will not suffer from a hangover when looking to maintain their treble charge by pressing home their advantage against West Ham.

“The team and players have given me no reason to doubt them” he said. “Because of the commitment, the concentration and mentality that they have had. Even after a big success, I feel the hunger and desire of these players and this team not to stop.”

“We are pushing for that. We have a big chance ­tomorrow. If we don’t go through, it is not going to be because of the mentality. I have all the confidence. We come in a humble way but in a confident way. We have the experience last year of going to the semi-final and now we want to go even further.”

David Moyes could welcome back Alphonse Areola and Kalvin Phillips back from injury. However, Lucas Paqueta and Emerson Palmieri are both out due to untimely suspensions. West Ham’s hopes of an unlikely comeback will be enhanced if Jarrod Bowen passes a late fitness test. Bowen missed the defeats to Leverkusen and Fulham.

“It was great to see Jarrod out there,” Moyes said. “It’s the first time we’ve had him out. I’m not sure [if he’ll be involved]. We had Kalvin and Alphonse out there as well but I’m not sure about them either. They will all be late calls tomorrow.”

Kick off is at 8pm and we’ll have team news shortly.

