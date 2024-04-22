West Ham to decide Moyes' future at end of season

[Getty Images]

West Ham are still planning to wait until the end of the season before clarifying manager David Moyes’ future.

Moyes’ contract runs out at the end of the campaign and he has refused to say whether his tenure will be extended.

The 60-year-old is the seventh-longest serving manager across England’s four divisions, having replaced Manuel Pellegrini in December 2019.

Moyes steered West Ham clear of relegation trouble that season and has since presided over a sixth and seventh-placed Premier League finish, plus three notable European campaigns.

The highlight came in Prague last year when the Hammers ended their 43-year wait for a trophy by beating Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final.

However, Moyes has come under heavy criticism from some fans for a perceived negative style of play. In addition, many feel he has opted not to play West Ham’s youngsters, many of whom were part of the side that hammered Arsenal in last season’s FA Youth Cup final.

While West Ham performed creditably in losing 3-1 on aggregate to Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League this month, since beating Manchester United and Arsenal in successive games around Christmas, they have only won four games out of 20 and were hammered by Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday. They are eighth in the Premier League

With games against Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City still to come, it had been wondered by some whether that would prompt West Ham into making an early announcement on Moyes’ future.

However, BBC Sport understands that is not the intention.

Moyes is in his second spell as West Ham manager, having first taken charge from November 2017 to May 2018.