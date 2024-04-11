West Blocton names Christopher Wilson as its next football coach

West Blocton has hired Christopher Wilson as its next football coach, principal Terry Lawley confirmed to The Tuscaloosa News on Thursday.

Wilson was officially hired as the Tigers' 33rd head coach in program history at a Bibb County School Board meeting on Tuesday, April 9. He replaces former coach Dre'Mail King, who resigned in March.

"One of the first qualities to be concerned about when hiring a head coach is their knowledge of the game. After talking with Coach Wilson and talking with others that know him, one very consistent theme came out, he knows the x’s and o’s of the game," Lawley said in a statement to The Tuscaloosa News. "Coach Wilson also emphasized that working with student athletes was more than just athletics, it is about building the whole person and producing a great citizen with strong and respectable character traits. Another quality that stuck out about Coach Wilson was his discussion of athletics being secondary to the educational program."

"Coach Wilson expressed an interest in getting back to a smaller school that would feel more like home. Coach Wilson graduated from Washington County High School and had a strong winning record for the five years he was their head coach. On his visit to West Blocton he discussed the similarities of the schools and it genuinely felt like a good fit. For all of these reasons I feel like Coach Wilson is a good fit for our school and football program. We are all excited about welcoming him aboard as soon as he finishes wrapping up his duties with his current school."

Wilson comes to West Blocton with eight prior years of head coaching experience per the Alabama High School Football Historians Society. He began his coaching career at Washington County (2010-14), then moved to Straughn (2015-16) before spending one season at Mary Montgomery (2017). He boasts a 65-35 career record along with five-straight playoff appearances at Washington County and two region championships (2010, 2014) with the Bulldogs.

Wilson currently is finishing his duties at Hoover High where he is an assistant baseball and assistant football coach.

