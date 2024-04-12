West Bend boxing class helps fight for life

WEST BEND, Wis. - Sitting in a circle of friends, this is a group of fighters.

From Legs to Ali to Jimmy mac, they’re all in this fight together.

"All you have to do is sit in one class," said instructor Jen Lenzendorf. "Sit in one class and you’ll be a changed person and just watch what these people do."

What they do is work under the guidance of their instructor, Lenzendorf, at Rock Steady Boxing in West Bend.

"Walking through that door is a real challenge for some of them," Lenzendorf said. "Like, literally a real challenge. It’s one foot in front of the other to get into the building. But they show up. They’re here."

They’ve been seeing improvements, but the improvements don’t stop there. They’re also getting better emotionally.

Brandon Cruz goes Beyond the Game.

For more information, visit the AIMS Fitness website.