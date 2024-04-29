'We're taking it to teams and that's important' - why future is bright

[Getty Images]

Burnley have given themselves a chance of survival with a superb run of one defeat in eight games.

They still need a few things to go their way just to get to that final day meeting with Nottingham Forest that could prove decisive.

It is a position they could hardly have expected to be in after they lost at home to West Ham on 25 November, by which point Vincent Kompany's side had taken just four points from their opening 13 games.

The improvement means Burnley defender Dara O'Shea feels the Clarets can look forward to the future with confidence, no matter what the next three weeks brings.

"We're a new team that's been put together this season and we're trying to play football," said the Republic of Ireland international.

“We're not sitting in a deep block and inviting pressure. We're taking it to teams and that's important.

“It's a young group with a lot of players who haven't played in the Premier League before or even in England for that matter.

“It's probably just unfortunate that it's clicking towards the end of the season. We would have liked it to click a lot earlier in the season to put ourselves in a better position, but this is the hand we've been dealt and we've just got to crack on with it."