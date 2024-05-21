Wenonah HS in Alabama retires No. 50 jersey of Jets star Quinnen Williams

Quinnen Williams has been a star on many levels. It started in high school, at Wenonah in Birmingham, Alabama.

The school honored the defensive lineman over the weekend by retiring his No. 50 jersey.

“It’s just humbling for me man,” Williams said. “These guys tell me how much I inspire them. It humbles me a lot to let me know that I need to continue to do the right things on the field and off the field and continue to do my best and never let up because I got guys who are looking up to me.”

Per Jets Wire:

In four years at Wenonah, Williams played 40 games and totaled 186 tackles (92 solo, 94 assisted) with 34.5 tackles for a loss and 19.5 sacks. He even grabbed an interception and returned it 51 yards for a touchdown as a senior.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports