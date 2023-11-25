Wembanyama calls misspelled name on jersey vs. Warriors a ‘real shame' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Something wasn't quite right with Victor Wembanyama in Friday night's NBA In-Season Tournament game between the Warriors and San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center.

And it had nothing to do with his playing.

The Spurs rookie -- and one of the most highly touted NBA prospects of all time -- unbelievably had a typo on his No. 1 jersey, incorrectly identifying him as "Wembanyana."

After the game, Wembanyama weighed in on the misspelling and didn't find the mistake amusing.

"It’s a real shame," Wembanyama told reporters, via Théo Quintard (h/t SFGATE). "I don't know if somebody got fired, but the Spurs did their job by checking my name and noticing it. But, I don’t know, it’s a real shame."

Wembanyama shot 3 of 4 from the field while wearing the incorrectly spelled jersey during the first quarter, and finished the Spurs' 118-112 loss to the Warriors with 22 points on 8-of-18 shooting overall.

And moving forward, those in charge of Wembanyama's jersey certainly will read it twice before game time.

