Wells retires aged 23 due to heart condition

Ben Wells made 25 appearances for Gloucestershire across all formats before he was forced to retire aged 23 [Rex Features]

Gloucestershire wicketkeeper-batter Ben Wells has retired from professional cricket at the age of 23 after being diagnosed with a heart condition.

Wells received his diagnosis for arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy (ARVC) following a routine test in pre-season.

It is the same condition that forced former England and Nottinghamshire batter James Taylor into an early retirement in 2016.

"As tough as it is, this diagnosis has likely saved my life and in time I hope that I can see it in that light," he wrote in an open letter on the club's website.

"I'm very thankful to the doctors who have picked this up as soon as they could have."

Wells signed for Gloucestershire in July 2021 and made his debut a few days later against Lancashire.

He made 25 appearances for Gloucestershire across first class, List A and T20 formats, scoring 514 runs, including an unbeaten 108 against Durham in his final appearance.

Wells had signed a new contract with the club last year but the condition means he cannot undertake vigorous exercise, Gloucestershire said, and he will have a cardiac defibrillator implanted in the coming weeks.

"While everyone at Gloucestershire is devastated for Ben, a hugely talented cricketer with a bright future ahead, we are incredibly grateful to both the club’s medical professionals and those externally who acted quickly to diagnose Ben’s heart condition at the earliest opportunity," Gloucestershire said in a statement.

"The club, alongside the PCA [Professional Cricketers' Association], are actively supporting Ben through what is undoubtedly a very difficult time for him and his family."