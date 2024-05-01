'Well can't dwell on Vale call with survival yet to be sealed'

[BBC]

Stuart Kettlewell has issued a rallying call. He wants Motherwell supporters to get behind the team for their last four matches, starting with Livingston.

No doubt Livi will come to Fir Park on a high after their win last weekend against Ross County, which just about keeps their heads above water.

In contrast, Motherwell were left full of frustration after "one decision changed the game" against Aberdeen.

Kettlewell believes referee Craig Napier made a major mistake in sending off Jack Vale. As if to prove their point, the club made an appeal they ultimately lost, meaning Vale will serve a two-game suspension.

Of course it’s common place for managers to sometimes question officials after a sore loss, but Kettlewell’s post-match interview felt more than just a manager expressing disappointment in defeat.

He says he believes the game has "a serious problem" with some referees making significant mistakes. Harsh words, not to mention allegations.

But now Kettlewell and his players need to move on.

Livi are in survival mode and fight on after a morale-boosting win over County, although a defeat at Fir Park would all but confirm their relegation.

Meanwhile, victory for Motherwell would almost certainly guarantee them survival - that should be all the motivation they need.