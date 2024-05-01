[Getty Images]

At West Ham, the wheels finally and officially came off Liverpool's bid for glory. Not only the wheels but the wings too - well, the right wing with Mohamed Salah anyway.

It had been another less than glorious performance by the Reds, but the denouement could start to look a little sad after the very public breakdown between the manager and his star player.

Salah was frustrated at being left out again, then not brought on at half-time and that he was then only given 13 measly minutes to affect the game. The Hammers' equaliser, scored while he stood on the touchline, was the final straw. We have all been there in the game, but you usually bite your lip at what is the manager's "error" in your eyes.

There is almost certainly something else going on in the background too which will be revealed eventually, though I am sure it was not about Jurgen's imminent departure and him losing the team's full respect because of that.

Their race was probably already run in midweek after Everton had more desire to survive than Liverpool had desire to hang on grimly to their fading hopes. As the Bible didn't quite say 'And Then There Were Two', but well done Liverpool for staying this far.

The new Liverpool FC starts here and Klopp will be a hard Messiah to replace. It might also be impossible for Salah to be as big an influence going forward with the new coach's high intensity style.

This weekend truly was the end of an era.

Pat Nevin was writing for the BBC Football Extra newsletter