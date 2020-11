Vintage Gronk has been on full display the past few weeks. (AP Photo/David Becker)

It looked like Rob Gronkowski was shaping up to be a fantasy bust in 2020.

Maybe he just needed to warm up.

Things have taken a turn for the best in the past few weeks, as Gronk has been collecting catches and scoring touchdowns almost like the Gronk of old.

Will he keep it up against the Saints?

Check out Gronkowski and the rest of the tight ends in our analysts’ Week 9 rankings:

