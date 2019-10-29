Week 9 fantasy football kicker ranks: Prater's powerful leg should be on display vs. OAK

Wonder how far this kick went. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Prater has already made a whopping five field goals of 50-yards or more in 2019, including a 52-yarder in Week 8 (and let’s not forget that monster 61-yarder in the preseason). So, you can understand why Prater is one of the most valuable kickers in fantasy right now.

The Lions kicker will surely get more chances to show off his strong leg against the Raiders in Week 9, which is expected to be one of the highest-scoring matchups of the slate. Check out where Prater lands in our experts’ kicker rankings:

