Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

·9 min read
Adam Thielen comes off bye against the Texans, Garrett Wilson hunts for more actual production vs. the Giants, and Jordan Addison looks to prove Week 7 was not a fluke.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Updated 10/27 at 7:00 PM ET. Moved Josh Palmer down.

Week 8 Receivers

RK

Player

Opp

Time

1

A.J. Brown

@WAS

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

2

Tyreek Hill

NE

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

3

Stefon Diggs

TB

Thu, 08:15 pm EDT

4

Ja'Marr Chase

@SF

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

5

Cooper Kupp

@DAL

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

6

Amon-Ra St. Brown

LV

Mon, 08:15 pm EDT

7

Keenan Allen

CHI

Sun, 08:20 pm EDT

8

Davante Adams

@DET

Mon, 08:15 pm EDT

9

CeeDee Lamb

LA

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

10

Puka Nacua

@DAL

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

11

Adam Thielen

HOU

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

12

Brandon Aiyuk

CIN

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

13

Jaylen Waddle

NE

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

14

DK Metcalf

CLE

Sun, 04:05 pm EDT

15

Chris Olave

@IND

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

16

DeVonta Smith

@WAS

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

17

Mike Evans

@BUF

Thu, 08:15 pm EDT

18

Garrett Wilson

@NYG

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

19

Terry McLaurin

PHI

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

20

DJ Moore

@LAC

Sun, 08:20 pm EDT

21

Jordan Addison

@GB

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

22

Nico Collins

@CAR

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

23

Christian Kirk

@PIT

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

24

Jakobi Meyers

@DET

Mon, 08:15 pm EDT

25

Drake London

@TEN

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

26

George Pickens

JAC

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

27

Tee Higgins

@SF

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

28

Calvin Ridley

@PIT

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

29

Amari Cooper

@SEA

Sun, 04:05 pm EDT

30

Courtland Sutton

KC

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

31

Chris Godwin

@BUF

Thu, 08:15 pm EDT

32

Michael Pittman

NO

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

33

Zay Flowers

@ARI

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

34

Diontae Johnson

JAC

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

35

Tyler Lockett

CLE

Sun, 04:05 pm EDT

36

Marquise Brown

BAL

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

37

Rashee Rice

@DEN

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

38

Josh Downs

NO

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

39

Kendrick Bourne

@MIA

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

40

Joshua Palmer

CHI

Sun, 08:20 pm EDT

41

DeAndre Hopkins

ATL

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

42

Christian Watson

MIN

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

43

Gabe Davis

TB

Thu, 08:15 pm EDT

44

Michael Thomas

@IND

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

45

Jerry Jeudy

KC

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

46

Tank Dell

@CAR

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

47

Curtis Samuel

PHI

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

48

Rashid Shaheed

@IND

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

49

Treylon Burks

ATL

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

50

Romeo Doubs

MIN

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

51

K.J. Osborn

@GB

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

52

Josh Reynolds

LV

Mon, 08:15 pm EDT

53

Tutu Atwell

@DAL

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

54

Michael Gallup

LA

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

55

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

CLE

Sun, 04:05 pm EDT

56

Elijah Moore

@SEA

Sun, 04:05 pm EDT

57

Jahan Dotson

PHI

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

58

Odell Beckham

@ARI

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

59

Jayden Reed

MIN

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

60

Jalin Hyatt

NYJ

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

61

Michael Wilson

BAL

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

62

Jonathan Mingo

HOU

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

63

Kadarius Toney

@DEN

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

64

Tyler Boyd

@SF

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

65

Wan'Dale Robinson

NYJ

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

66

Brandin Cooks

LA

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

67

Jameson Williams

LV

Mon, 08:15 pm EDT

68

Demario Douglas

@MIA

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

69

Rondale Moore

BAL

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

70

Robert Woods

@CAR

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

71

Darnell Mooney

@LAC

Sun, 08:20 pm EDT

72

Nelson Agholor

@ARI

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

73

Jake Bobo

CLE

Sun, 04:05 pm EDT

74

Jauan Jennings

CIN

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

75

Quentin Johnston

CHI

Sun, 08:20 pm EDT

76

Cedrick Wilson

NE

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

WR Notes: A.J. Brown and Stefon Diggs will share “Him” duties for Week 8 with Tyreek Hill (hip) looking doubtful. … With Hill ailing, it is safe to immediately insert Jaylen Waddle in the high-end WR1 ranks. A target commander before Hill arrived in South Beach, Waddle is the rare No. 2 receiver who can assume No. 1 workloads without embarrassing the squad. Fantasy managers just need to hope Raheem Mostert (ankle) doesn’t join Hill on the shelf, as Wadle would then be the only obvious point of emphasis for Bill Belichick. … Ja’Marr Chase comes off bye to a Tee Higgins who is presumably much healthier after his weeks in the injury wilderness with a rib issue. Higgins had an unimpressive Week 6. With the 49ers such a tough pass defense, Higgins will be on top 20 probation until he re-proves his health on the Sunday gridiron. … Even with a 6.6 Week 6 clunker thrown into the mix, Puka Nacua is averaging 16.7 PPR points in three games since Cooper Kupp’s return. That would make him the WR15 on the year. There is ample reason to believe he will be better than that. With no other target competition to speak of, this receiver corps is big enough for the two of Kupp and Nacua.

Keenan Allen is averaging just 14.4 PPR points in three games since Mike Williams landed on injured reserve. That pales in comparison to his pre-injury production, and would make him the WR23 on the year. Now Josh Palmer (ankle) is banged up. Allen just needs to hope he doesn’t become too easy to game plan for. The good news for Week 8 is that the Bears don’t have the horses. If Palmer can go, he has forced his way into the top 36. … Davante Adams (shoulder) looks healthy. That’s good news since he hasn’t bettered 12.7 PPR points in any of his past three appearances. Jimmy Garoppolo (back) is back for Week 8. Jakobi Meyers continues to loom as a too-involved No. 2, but there is hope Adams can break out against a Lions pass defense that just got exposed by the Ravens. … CeeDee Lamb has drawn more than seven targets one time all season. The Cowboys are six-point home favorites against a Rams defense that has permitted only four passing scores in seven games. A fluke, but it’s yet another game environment where Lamb is not guaranteed to get home.

You don’t have to like it, but Adam Thielen has been what peak PPR performance looks like. The “washed” veteran is all the way up to WR8 by average points. The Texans are allowing the seventh most passing yards despite a soft early-season schedule. Bryce Young, of course, is another soft matchup, but it’s not a concerning spot for his No. 1 wideout. … Deebo Samuel (shoulder) still isn’t practicing. Brandon Aiyuk has excellent bounce-back odds from his quiet Week 7, though Sam Darnold under center is yet another variable. The Bengals do not feature the man coverage that Aiyuk thrives on. … It’s been a rough go of it for Chris Olave of late, but he’s at least had the decency to catch 14 passes on 25 targets over the past two weeks. His usage should remain gangbusters against a burnable Colts defense. That is, as long as Derek Carr isn’t still upset about whatever it was he was screaming about in Week 7. … Truckin’ as the WR14 by average PPR points, Mike Evans has a good Week 8 setup against the Bills’ injury-crumbled defense. Chris Godwin’s neck injury could also lead to a more limited role for Tampa’s No. 2.

Garrett Wilson is averaging 11 targets over his past three games. The Jets have at least accomplished Step 1 to keeping him relevant. It’s going to remain daunting translating that usage into actual production, but that’s a workload worth betting on. … Terry McLaurin has reached nine targets in 3-of-4 games. He’s facing an Eagles pass D surprisingly surrendering the second most receiver fantasy points. Sam Howell just needs to find a way to remain upright. He found McLaurin for 8/86 in these sides’ first meeting. … I am concerned about keeping DJ Moore in the top 20. I’m not expecting another Tyson Bagent free pass, but… lordy do the Chargers stink against the pass. The Bolts are hemorrhaging 8.8 yards per attempt and 27 more yards per game than any other team. No one allows more receiver fantasy points. Live and let die with Moore. … Ok yep, that was all we needed to see from Jordan Addison. He is ready for these increased targets and play-making opportunities. He could be the only show in town if T.J. Hockenson (foot) can’t go.

Nico Collins was in the midst of a quiet stretch heading into the Texans’ bye but remains amongst the league leaders in yards per route run. The Panthers are one of the better matchups he could have for Week 8. Tank Dell could also be rotating snaps with Noah Brown, making Collins more of a clear alpha. … I have finally made the Calvin Ridley/Christian Kirk switch. These moves have a way of immediately backfiring, but Ridley isn’t getting the job done. He does maintain the red zone advantage despite Kirk’s recent scores, while Kirk’s targets lead isn’t as imposing as one might assume. This saga could remain ongoing. … It’s scary season for Amari Cooper. I’m sure he’s capable of another pop-up performance with P.J. Walker, but Deshaun Watson’s latest backup hasn’t put anything good on film. … Drake London seems to have established a 6/50 floor. Ceiling will be possible against the Titans’ Kevin Byard-less pass funnel. … It’s an open question if Kenny Pickett can actually support two top-30 wideouts. It is at least possible with Pat Freiermuth on injured reserve. … Rashee Rice is scoring every other game and continuing to command more snaps and routes. At some point the Chiefs have to simplify this receiver rotation.