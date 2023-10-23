Week 7 recap: Ravens show off offensive fireworks, Eagles + Chiefs flirt with theirs
Big upsets and big rookie performances defined a wild Sunday in the NFL. Matt Harmon and Scott Piankowski go game by game and provide their instant fantasy reactions and implications from all of the Week 7 action on Sunday:
1:59 - Dolphins vs. Eagles: Is 'tush push' hiding Hurts issues? Is Miami just a bad team killer?
17:30 - Browns vs. Colts: Can the Colts sustain two RBs all season?
28:36 - Ravens vs. Lions: Is this the Baltimore offense we dreamed of?
36:50 - Chiefs vs. Chargers: Does Rashee Rice unlock this KC offense?
45:15- Steelers vs. Rams: Did we overhype the Rams after underrating them?
50:14 - Patriots vs. Bills: Is it time for Buffalo to hit the panic button?
53:48 - Falcons vs. Buccaneers: Making sense of the Bijan Robinson debacle
59:45 - Seahawks vs. Cardinals: Did Seattle find a gem at WR? (No, not JSN)
1:04:38 - Broncos vs. Packers: Weird teams do weird things
1:08:15 - Giants vs. Commanders: Is it time for Washington to sack Howell?
1:12:30 - Bears vs. Raiders: Bagent of change... maybe hope?
