Week 7 recap: Ravens show off offensive fireworks, Eagles + Chiefs flirt with theirs

Big upsets and big rookie performances defined a wild Sunday in the NFL. Matt Harmon and Scott Piankowski go game by game and provide their instant fantasy reactions and implications from all of the Week 7 action on Sunday:

1:59 - Dolphins vs. Eagles: Is 'tush push' hiding Hurts issues? Is Miami just a bad team killer?

17:30 - Browns vs. Colts: Can the Colts sustain two RBs all season?

28:36 - Ravens vs. Lions: Is this the Baltimore offense we dreamed of?

36:50 - Chiefs vs. Chargers: Does Rashee Rice unlock this KC offense?

45:15- Steelers vs. Rams: Did we overhype the Rams after underrating them?

50:14 - Patriots vs. Bills: Is it time for Buffalo to hit the panic button?

53:48 - Falcons vs. Buccaneers: Making sense of the Bijan Robinson debacle

59:45 - Seahawks vs. Cardinals: Did Seattle find a gem at WR? (No, not JSN)

1:04:38 - Broncos vs. Packers: Weird teams do weird things

1:08:15 - Giants vs. Commanders: Is it time for Washington to sack Howell?

1:12:30 - Bears vs. Raiders: Bagent of change... maybe hope?

