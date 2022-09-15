Week 3 picks from the Pac-12 College Wires teams
Are you ready for another weekend of college football? The Pac-12 hasn’t sorted itself out at all, and we are still waiting for a Colorado Buffaloes victory after a couple of ugly games to start the season.
Once again, the Pac-12 College Wires teams (Ducks Wire, Buffaloes Wire and Trojans Wire) have compiled their predictions. First, here are the records from last week with the overall season record in parentheses.
Zac Neel, 9-2 (20-3)
Don Smalley, 10-1 (19-4)
Andy Patton, 7-4 (18-5)
Matt Zemek, 8-3 (20-3)
Matt Wadleigh, 10-1 (19-4)
Don James, 8-3 (18-5)
Jack Carlough, 10-1 (20-3)
Tony Cosolo, 9-2 (18-5)
Patrick Conn (Regional Editor), 10-1 (21-2)
Let’s jump in and look at the games for Week 3 of the Pac-12 slate, and USC-Fresno State could be the best of the weekend.
SOUTH ALABAMA AT UCLA
Sep 3, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) celebrates his touchdown scored against Bowling Green Falcons with offensive lineman Raiqwon O’Neal (71) during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Don: UCLA
Jack: UCLA
Matt Z: UCLA
Tony: UCLA
Zachary: UCLA
Andy: UCLA
Matt W: UCLA
Donovan James: UCLA
Patrick Conn: UCLA
CAL AT NOTRE DAME
(Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports)
Don: Notre Dame
Jack: Notre Dame
Matt Z: Notre Dame
Tony: Notre Dame
Zachary: Notre Dame
Andy: Notre Dame
Matt W: Notre Dame
Donovan James: Notre Dame
Patrick Conn: Notre Dame
BYU AT OREGON
Sep 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) passes the ball against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Don: Oregon
Jack: Oregon
Matt Z: BYU
Tony: BYU
Zachary: BYU
Andy: Oregon
Matt W: BYU
Donovan James: BYU
Patrick Conn: BYU
COLORADO AT MINNESOTA
Colorado quarterback J.T. Shrout (5) warms up before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Air Force Academy, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Don: Minnesota
Jack: Minnesota
Matt Z: Minnesota
Tony: Minnesota
Zachary: Minnesota
Andy: Minnesota
Matt W: Minnesota
Donovan James: Minnesota
Patrick Conn: Minnesota
COLORADO STATE AT WASHINGTON STATE
Sep 3, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward (1) is forced out of the pocket by Idaho Vandals defensive lineman Zach Krotzer (96) in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Don: Washington State
Jack: Washington State
Matt Z: Washington State
Tony: Washington State
Zachary: Washington State
Andy: Washington State
Matt W: Washington State
Donovan James: Washington State
Patrick Conn: Washington State
MICHIGAN STATE AT WASHINGTON
Sep 3, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) rushes against the Kent State Golden Flashes during the second quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Don: Michigan State
Jack: Michigan State
Matt Z: Michigan State
Tony: Michigan State
Zachary: Washington
Andy: Michigan State
Matt W: Michigan State
Donovan James: Michigan State
Patrick Conn: Michigan State
MONTANA STATE AT OREGON STATE
Sep 3, 2022; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers inside linebacker Jack Colletto (12) avoids the tackle of Boise State Broncos corner back Tyric LeBeauf (22) during the second half at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Don: Oregon State
Jack: Oregon State
Matt Z: Oregon State
Tony: Oregon State
Zachary: Oregon State
Andy: Oregon State
Matt W: Oregon State
Donovan James: Oregon State
Patrick Conn: Oregon State
SDSU AT UTAH
Jan 1, 2022; Pasadena, CA, USA; Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) makes a catch for a touchdown against Ohio State Buckeyes safety Ronnie Hickman (14) in the fourt quarter during the 2022 Rose Bowl college football game at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Don: Utah
Jack: Utah
Matt Z: Utah
Tony: Utah
Zachary: Utah
Andy: Utah
Matt W: SDSU
Donovan James: Utah
Patrick Conn: Utah
FRESNO STATE AT USC
Sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; USC Trojans offensive lineman Bobby Haskins (70) celebrates with wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Don: USC
Jack: USC
Matt Z: USC
Tony: USC
Zachary: USC
Andy: USC
Matt W: USC
Donovan James: USC
Patrick Conn: USC
EASTERN MICHIGAN AT ARIZONA STATE
Nov 27, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Jack Jones (0) tackles Arizona Wildcats quarterback Will Plummer (15) during the first half at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Don: Eastern Michigan
Jack: Arizona State
Matt Z: Arizona State
Tony: Arizona State
Zachary: Arizona State
Andy: Arizona State
Matt W: Arizona State
Donovan James: Arizona State
Patrick Conn: Arizona State
NORTH DAKOTA STATE AT ARIZONA
Sep 3, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura (7) gestures at the line of scrimmage during the second half against the San Diego State Aztecs at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Don: NDSU
Jack: Arizona
Matt Z: NDSU
Tony: NDSU
Zachary: Arizona
Andy: Arizona
Matt W: Arizona
Donovan James: Arizona
Patrick Conn: NDSU