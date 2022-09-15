Week 3 picks from the Pac-12 College Wires teams

Are you ready for another weekend of college football? The Pac-12 hasn’t sorted itself out at all, and we are still waiting for a Colorado Buffaloes victory after a couple of ugly games to start the season.

Once again, the Pac-12 College Wires teams (Ducks Wire, Buffaloes Wire and Trojans Wire) have compiled their predictions. First, here are the records from last week with the overall season record in parentheses.

Zac Neel, 9-2 (20-3)

Don Smalley, 10-1 (19-4)

Andy Patton, 7-4 (18-5)

Matt Zemek, 8-3 (20-3)

Matt Wadleigh, 10-1 (19-4)

Don James, 8-3 (18-5)

Jack Carlough, 10-1 (20-3)

Tony Cosolo, 9-2 (18-5)

Patrick Conn (Regional Editor), 10-1 (21-2)

Let’s jump in and look at the games for Week 3 of the Pac-12 slate, and USC-Fresno State could be the best of the weekend.

SOUTH ALABAMA AT UCLA

Sep 3, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) celebrates his touchdown scored against Bowling Green Falcons with offensive lineman Raiqwon O’Neal (71) during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Don: UCLA

Jack: UCLA

Matt Z: UCLA

Tony: UCLA

Zachary: UCLA

Andy: UCLA

Matt W: UCLA

Donovan James: UCLA

Patrick Conn: UCLA

CAL AT NOTRE DAME

Justin Wilcox

(Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports)

Don: Notre Dame

Jack: Notre Dame

Matt Z: Notre Dame

Tony: Notre Dame

Zachary: Notre Dame

Andy: Notre Dame

Matt W: Notre Dame

Donovan James: Notre Dame

Patrick Conn: Notre Dame

BYU AT OREGON

Sep 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) passes the ball against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Don: Oregon

Jack: Oregon

Matt Z: BYU

Tony: BYU

Zachary: BYU

Andy: Oregon

Matt W: BYU

Donovan James: BYU

Patrick Conn: BYU

COLORADO AT MINNESOTA

Colorado quarterback J.T. Shrout (5) warms up before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Air Force Academy, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Don: Minnesota

Jack: Minnesota

Matt Z: Minnesota

Tony: Minnesota

Zachary: Minnesota

Andy: Minnesota

Matt W: Minnesota

Donovan James: Minnesota

Patrick Conn: Minnesota

COLORADO STATE AT WASHINGTON STATE

Sep 3, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward (1) is forced out of the pocket by Idaho Vandals defensive lineman Zach Krotzer (96) in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Don: Washington State

Jack: Washington State

Matt Z: Washington State

Tony: Washington State

Zachary: Washington State

Andy: Washington State

Matt W: Washington State

Donovan James: Washington State

Patrick Conn: Washington State

MICHIGAN STATE AT WASHINGTON

Sep 3, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) rushes against the Kent State Golden Flashes during the second quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Don: Michigan State

Jack: Michigan State

Matt Z: Michigan State

Tony: Michigan State

Zachary: Washington

Andy: Michigan State

Matt W: Michigan State

Donovan James: Michigan State

Patrick Conn: Michigan State

MONTANA STATE AT OREGON STATE

Sep 3, 2022; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers inside linebacker Jack Colletto (12) avoids the tackle of Boise State Broncos corner back Tyric LeBeauf (22) during the second half at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Don: Oregon State

Jack: Oregon State

Matt Z: Oregon State

Tony: Oregon State

Zachary: Oregon State

Andy: Oregon State

Matt W: Oregon State

Donovan James: Oregon State

Patrick Conn: Oregon State

SDSU AT UTAH

Jan 1, 2022; Pasadena, CA, USA; Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) makes a catch for a touchdown against Ohio State Buckeyes safety Ronnie Hickman (14) in the fourt quarter during the 2022 Rose Bowl college football game at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Don: Utah

Jack: Utah

Matt Z: Utah

Tony: Utah

Zachary: Utah

Andy: Utah

Matt W: SDSU

Donovan James: Utah

Patrick Conn: Utah

FRESNO STATE AT USC

Sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; USC Trojans offensive lineman Bobby Haskins (70) celebrates with wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Don: USC

Jack: USC

Matt Z: USC

Tony: USC

Zachary: USC

Andy: USC

Matt W: USC

Donovan James: USC

Patrick Conn: USC

EASTERN MICHIGAN AT ARIZONA STATE

Nov 27, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Jack Jones (0) tackles Arizona Wildcats quarterback Will Plummer (15) during the first half at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Don: Eastern Michigan

Jack: Arizona State

Matt Z: Arizona State

Tony: Arizona State

Zachary: Arizona State

Andy: Arizona State

Matt W: Arizona State

Donovan James: Arizona State

Patrick Conn: Arizona State

NORTH DAKOTA STATE AT ARIZONA

Sep 3, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura (7) gestures at the line of scrimmage during the second half against the San Diego State Aztecs at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Don: NDSU

Jack: Arizona

Matt Z: NDSU

Tony: NDSU

Zachary: Arizona

Andy: Arizona

Matt W: Arizona

Donovan James: Arizona

Patrick Conn: NDSU

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire