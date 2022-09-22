Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings: RB

Joe Mixon aims to continue piling up touches vs. the Jets, Austin Ekeler angles for his first touchdown against the Jaguars, and Nick Chubb greets a divisional matchup in the Steelers.

Week 3 Running Backs

RK

Player

Opp

1

Jonathan Taylor

KC

2

Christian McCaffrey

NO

3

Dalvin Cook

DET

4

Saquon Barkley

DAL

5

Joe Mixon

@NYJ

6

Austin Ekeler

JAC

7

D'Andre Swift

@MIN

8

Derrick Henry

LV

9

Nick Chubb

PIT

10

Leonard Fournette

GB

11

Aaron Jones

@TB

12

Javonte Williams

SF

13

Alvin Kamara

@CAR

14

Najee Harris

@CLE

15

David Montgomery

HOU

16

AJ Dillon

@TB

17

Jeff Wilson

@DEN

18

Miles Sanders

@WAS

19

Antonio Gibson

PHI

20

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

@IND

21

Ezekiel Elliott

@NYG

22

Dameon Pierce

@CHI

23

Josh Jacobs

@TEN

24

James Conner

LA

25

Kareem Hunt

PIT

26

Cordarrelle Patterson

@SEA

27

Damien Harris

BAL

28

Darrell Henderson

@ARI

29

Melvin Gordon

SF

30

James Robinson

@LAC

31

Michael Carter

CIN

32

Tony Pollard

@NYG

33

Rhamondre Stevenson

BAL

34

Rashaad Penny

ATL

35

Cam Akers

@ARI

36

Devin Singletary

@MIA

37

Breece Hall

CIN

38

J.K. Dobbins

@NE

39

Chase Edmonds

BUF

40

J.D. McKissic

PHI

41

Jamaal Williams

@MIN

42

Raheem Mostert

BUF

43

Travis Etienne

@LAC

44

Mark Ingram

@CAR

45

Tyler Allgeier

@SEA

46

Kenneth Walker

ATL

47

Nyheim Hines

KC

48

Darrel Williams

LA

49

Sony Michel

JAC

50

Khalil Herbert

HOU

51

Eno Benjamin

LA

52

Kenneth Gainwell

@WAS

53

Jerick McKinnon

@IND

54

Rex Burkhead

@CHI

55

Kenyan Drake

@NE

56

James Cook

@MIA

57

Jordan Mason

@DEN

58

Rachaad White

GB

RB Notes: Christian McCaffrey finally shook loose from his slow start with a 49-yard fourth quarter run against the Giants. Despite his so far pedestrian fantasy production, CMC unsurprisingly leads all backs with an 86.5 percent snap rate. Bigger days are ahead. … Speaking of snap rate, Saquon Barkley's is a monstrous 83.5 percent. His 48 touches are third amongst running backs. This is the usage we have always wanted. Monday evening does project as a low-scoring, drag-out affair with the Cowboys. … Dalvin Cook managed just 10 Week 2 touches even as Kirk Cousins turned in a classic point-shaving “mafia game.” Coach Kevin O'Connell kicked himself afterward, saying he has to do a better job of getting Cook into rhythm. Enter a Week 3 date with a Lions defense surrendering the most running back fantasy points through dates with the Commanders and Eagles. … No back has handled the ball more than Joe Mixon through two games. With their pass blocking in crisis, expect the Bengals to aim for a Week 3 reset and a bushel of Mixon touches as they operate as five-point road favorites against a Jets defense that got run over by Nick Chubb last Sunday.

The fantasy community has had a difficult time dealing with Austin Ekeler's initial 2022 usage, including ceding literal goal-line handles to Sony Michel and someone named Zander Horvath in Week 2. He's lost some third downs to Joshua Kelley. Not ideal, though it's not exactly panic time with 21 touches through two games. Ekeler had four handles inside the 20 vs. the Chiefs. Kelley and Michel have been going nowhere as Ekeler's change-of-pace backs. With Justin Herbert battling a painful rib issue, expect a big Ekeler commitment vs. the Jaguars. … D'Andre Swift (ankle) is “feeling much better” after being limited to seven touches and 38 snaps in Week 2. He still managed 87 yards and a touchdown on that paltry usage. With a 52.5 over/under for this weekend's showdown with the Vikings, Swift will have scores and big plays for the taking. … Derrick Henry has two first downs through two games. He has played just 57.9 percent of the Titans' snaps as game scripts have gone sideways. This ranking is probably a bit of an overreaction, but we need to see Henry have a big day in a spot like the one he has Sunday. The Titans are narrow two-point home 'dogs, hopefully presaging a competitive contest with ample carries.

Nick Chubb is doing as Nick Chubb does. Suppressing his Week 3 upside is a hellaciously bad scoring environment for Thursday evening against the Steelers. Vegas' current over/under sits at an eye-bleeding 38.5. Maybe Jeff Bezos should fix this instead of trying to send a man to Mars. … Leonard Fournette has made a public pledge to fantasy managers to score more touchdowns. Almost literally the last skill player standing in the Bucs' banged up offense, Fournette has a date with a Packers run D that has appeared soft through two contests. … I ranked Aaron Jones ahead of AJ Dillon for Week 2 and of course Jones proceeded to go nuclear. Lost in the shuffle is that Dillon still out-touched Jones 19-18. The Bucs are a tough run defense, making Jones' superior play-making ability the better Week 3 bet, but there should be plenty of “Dillon weeks” going forward. … Out-touching Melvin Gordon 34-25 through two games and out-snapping him 85-50, Javonte Williams had three Week 2 touches inside the five-yard line. Checking almost every box despite his committee, Williams is a spiked week waiting to happen.

Alvin Kamara (ribs) seems likely to return against the Panthers, but the Saints appear to remain one of the league's most injury-opaque teams under Dennis Allen. … Najee Harris is in efficiency hell with Mitch Trubisky under center. His 32 touches also leave something to be desired. A likely Thursday night slugfest with the Browns keeps him in the high-end RB2 mix for Week 3. … David Montgomery has been a rookie contract Benjamin Button, looking more explosive as his four-year deal ticks down instead of vice versa. Justin Fields has 28 pass attempts through two starts. We can deduce the Bears' plan as 2.5-point home favorites against the Texans. … With Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle) joining Elijah Mitchell on the shell, Jeff Wilson has consolidated RB2 workloads shockingly quickly. … The unchallenged lead back in an offense that appears to have found another gear this season, Miles Sanders is a safe RB2 even with Jalen Hurts frequently calling his own number in the red zone. … Antonio Gibson's receiving usage predictably cratered in Week 2. It's not a great sign that even with Brian Robinson sidelined Gibson has maxed out at 14 carries the past two weeks. He can hang his Week 3 hat on potential shootout conditions with the Eagles.

For the second time in two weeks, Texans coach Lovie Smith has pledged to get Dameon Pierce more involved. The rookie is quietly tied for 17th in carries through two weeks. … At least through two games, Ezekiel Elliott's missing ceiling remains nowhere to be found. … I'm crying uncle on Rhamondre Stevenson vs. Damien Harris. Despite Harris' higher floor for the time being, Stevenson still has a clearer path to ceiling. … James Robinson has a daunting touch advantage over Travis Etienne, but he generated 27 yards on 22 Week 2 carries if you remove his 37-yard touchdown where the Colts kind of just stood around. Etienne could slowly close the gap. … I'm not sure what it was, but Sean McVay proved his point with Cam Akers. McVay has never trusted Darrell Henderson as a feature back. I would have to assume Akers' increased Week 2 usage was not a one-time thing. Henderson maintains the rankings advantage after remaining more efficient on the ground. … I'm not hitting the eject button on Chase Edmonds quite yet even after Raheem Mostert decisively out-touched and narrowly out-snapped him vs. the Ravens. Edmonds' in-space and receiving work could be critical vs. the mighty Bills.

