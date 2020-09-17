Week 2 injury report: CB Kendall Fuller, LB Thomas Davis a full go for Football Team

The Washington Football Team kicked off their week of practice in good shape with their health. Two defensive starters who were inactive for their season opener were full participants on Wednesday and only one player was even limited in practice.

Cornerback Kendall Fuller and linebacker Thomas Davis both missed the season opener. Fuller had a knee injury. Davis had a calf injury. Both were listed on the injury report as full participants.

The only player to even be limited was linebacker Cole Holcomb, who has a knee injury.

Limited

LB Cole Holcomb (knee)

Full participation

LB Thomas Davis Sr. (calf)

CB Kendall Fuller (knee)

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and



