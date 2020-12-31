Week 17 Fantasy and Betting Preview: The NFC East will finally be settled

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Liz Loza and Dalton Del Don are here to talk all things Week 17 on the latest episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast!

Liz and Dalton handicap all Week 17 matchups and also throw in some moneylines, player props and fantasy nuggets, while also previewing all the fantasy action ahead.

Will Jonathan Taylor put an exclamation point on his excellent rookie season when the Colts (-14) take on the Jaguars? How many points will be scored when the Titans take on the Texans (O/U: 55.5)? Who will be the NFC East “champion” when the Washington Football Team (-1.5) faces the Philadelphia Eagles? Dive into the show to find out.

This week’s odds are courtesy of BetMGM, and Liz and Dalton discuss them for the full slate of NFL matchups in Week 17.

(As always, odds are subject to change before gametime.)

Liz and Dalton also offer up some DFS value plays and names to fade for Week 17 as well as offering some nutty fantasy predictions for this weekend’s games.

