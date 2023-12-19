Week 16 NFL Power Rankings: Joe Flacco and the Browns keep winning, Eagles wilting

Believe it or not, but there are only three weeks left in the NFL regular season. And as we get set to dive into another edition of NFL Power Rankings, the spotlight now falls onto the Cleveland Browns, quarterback Joe Flacco, and the wilting Philadelphia Eagles.

Flacco and the Browns continue to find ways to win. It has not been pretty all season, but now sitting at 9-5, a ticket to the playoffs feels imminent as their playoff probability continues to soar.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, however, the Eagles continue to stumble toward the finish line after three straight losses. After a blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys a week ago, the Eagles now humiliatingly lose to the Seattle Seahawks and backup quarterback Drew Lock. Lucky for them, however, they end their season against the Arizona Cardinals and two matchups against the New York Giants.

Where do Joe Flacco, the Browns, and the Eagles sit in this week’s NFL Power Rankings?

Two wins down, how many more to go?

Who would have thought that the Patriots would have been in contention for Caleb Williams or Drake Maye when the season started?

Where would this team have been if they had played former Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett sooner?

Without their top-five quarterback, this bad Chargers team is downright putrid.

New York Giants (5-9)

No more DeVito magic. It doesn’t get easier as they face the Eagles twice this season still.

That’s a tough loss to swallow if you are the Atlanta Falcons.

It doesn’t get worse than having to bench Mitchell Trubisky for Mason Rudolph.

Arizona Cardinals (3-11)

This team is finishing with pride under interim coach Antonio Pierce, but it is left to be seen how much of this team will hang around at the end of the season.

They were this close to pulling out their fourth win in five games and three in a row against the Browns.

They have won two in a row and have put themselves in a position to battle the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the NFC South title. At 7-7.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7)

Sean Payton’s turnaround of the Denver Broncos after a 1-5 start deserves praise, but they left themselves no margin for error.

Seattle Seahawks (7-7)

What a throw, what a catch. The Seahawks only have a 35 percent chance to make the playoffs, but never count out a Pete Carroll-coached team.

Rebounding after a tough loss a week ago, the Colts all but dash the playoff hopes of the Steelers while improving theirs.

From a team that signed a massive amount of undrafted free agents, to on the verge of clinching another playoff spot. The Rams have vastly exceeded expectations this season.

Cleveland Browns (9-5)

Against all odds, Joe Flacco and the Browns keep getting the job done.

Philadelphia Eagles (10-4)

So, are the Eagles actually good?

The Chiefs have a real problem offensively. Who is going to catch the football for them in the playoffs?

Still waiting for the Dolphins to beat a good football team.

Dallas Cowboys (10-4)

Lamar Jackson is playing football at a high level, and the Ravens have a chance to make a deep run at a Super Bowl.

You can find the 49ers at the top until further notice.

