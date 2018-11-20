Week 12 Yahoo Fantasy Football rankings: Helping you set your lineup

Man, it is going to be hard to top that Monday Night game. The Chiefs and the Rams put on an absolute show in Week 11 that will reverberate in reality and fantasy for seasons to come. With that said, it’s a new week. Fantasy players must decide on the best lineups possible — especially since the playoffs are right around the corner.

[Make sports predictions to win cash prizes with Yahoo Fantasy Slate. Play for free]

Week 12 has some great matchups on tap. The Saints juggernaut will take on the Falcons on TNF. Baker Mayfield and Nick Chubb will try to continue building against the reeling Bengals. Few teams though, are as desperate as the Packers right now. They will need Aaron Rodgers to summon everything he can if they want to make something of this season:

2018 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ – Expert Consensus Rankings

