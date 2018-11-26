Week 12 Wrap Podcast: Melvin Gordon's injury puts fantasy playoff dreams in doubt

The Sunday action for Week 12 is in the can! This is it. Just one regular season week left for most fantasy leagues before the playoffs — are you ready?

While some teams are in excellent position to dominate, others aren’t. And those who have been led by Melvin Gordon now find themselves in a nightmarish situation.

The Chargers were in the midst of a soon-to-be blowout victory over the Cardinals when Gordon — who almost didn’t even start due to lingering ailments — went down. Initial reports suggested an MCL injury suffered by the star runner, but fantasy owners will have to wait until full confirmation to be sure.

Our Yahoo fantasy experts discuss that and more on today’s fantasy wrap podcast. One of those subjects include the return of the Patriots offense, as Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski (at last!), Sony Michel, and Julian Edelman all had great fantasy days. Perhaps the bye week helped fix issues in the Evil Empire?

[Make sports predictions to win cash prizes with Yahoo Fantasy Slate. Play for free]

Our experts then asked you which quarterback — with both Jared Goff and Patrick Mahomes on bye and Drew Brees enjoying a long layoff — had the most surprising fantasy performance on Sunday (all hail Baker Mayfield!)

Liz, Scott, and Matt then wrap up with a few pickup options for Week 13.

Please remember to rate, review and subscribe on your podcast provider of choice and send us your questions for future episodes on Twitter @YahooFantasy.

Follow Liz @LizLoza_FF

Follow Scott @scott_pianowski

Follow Matt @MattHarmon_BYB