Week 12 Mountain West Football In Five Words
Week 12 Mountain West Football In Five Words
LOTS happened this weekend
Contact/Follow @JeremyMauss & @MWCwire
A short and sweet description
The 12th week of Mountain West football had a lot on the line with division titles clinched, bowl eligibility reached and not reached by some teams.
There were great performances from across the whole league and we will get into it with our quick five word reaction from us and our awesome readers from Twitter.
Well, Week 12 is officially in the books, so it's time for your GIF reactions and five word to describe your favorite team's performance this weekend. pic.twitter.com/cQ7LT8jF5G
— Mountain West Wire (@MWCwire) November 20, 2022
Air Force – Getting all the business done.
Boise State – Defense saved the day, again.
Colorado State – Close score doesn’t equal improvement.
Fresno State – Divison champs, like we said.
Hawaii – Beating UNLV was really huge.
Nevada – Nate Cox looking pretty good.
New Mexico – Can Lobos get a quarterback
San Diego State – Best quarterback in many years.
San Jose State – Should have won the game.
UNLV – Improving but still a disappointment.
Utah State – Bowl eligible! Yes, that’s correct.
Wyoming – OC needs a new job.
Here is what our Twitter friends had to say about the weekend.
Fresno State: Rolling to a division title pic.twitter.com/Ds3JLHIMn8
— Matthew Kenerly (@MattK_FS) November 20, 2022
Fire bohl into the sun pic.twitter.com/k3E04xtUuy
— Jarod Antonovich (@JarodAntonovich) November 20, 2022
Nevada since starting 2-0 pic.twitter.com/yOsbrxjIP3
— Brandon Blake (@BrandonGBlake) November 20, 2022
I still have no words #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/TDy467YLMu
— ErnieG⚾️🫡 (@nernpigs) November 20, 2022
What the hell just happened!!! pic.twitter.com/JimoU5bGXJ
— Brown & Gold Poke 🌮🍺🤙🏼 (@chavez_poke) November 20, 2022
At least we’re not Nevada pic.twitter.com/wZxku8X0Jq
— Tanner Haworth 🗣 (@TannerHaworth) November 20, 2022
More Mountain West Football!
Mountain West Football: Week 12 Winners And Losers
2022 Mountain West Title Game Set: Boise State vs. Fresno State
Air Force Football: The Falcons Defeat Colorado State 24-12