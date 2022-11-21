Week 12 Mountain West Football In Five Words

LOTS happened this weekend

The 12th week of Mountain West football had a lot on the line with division titles clinched, bowl eligibility reached and not reached by some teams.

There were great performances from across the whole league and we will get into it with our quick five word reaction from us and our awesome readers from Twitter.

Well, Week 12 is officially in the books, so it's time for your GIF reactions and five word to describe your favorite team's performance this weekend. pic.twitter.com/cQ7LT8jF5G — Mountain West Wire (@MWCwire) November 20, 2022

Air Force – Getting all the business done.

Boise State – Defense saved the day, again.

Colorado State – Close score doesn’t equal improvement.

Fresno State – Divison champs, like we said.

Hawaii – Beating UNLV was really huge.

Nevada – Nate Cox looking pretty good.

New Mexico – Can Lobos get a quarterback

San Diego State – Best quarterback in many years.

San Jose State – Should have won the game.

UNLV – Improving but still a disappointment.

Utah State – Bowl eligible! Yes, that’s correct.

Wyoming – OC needs a new job.

Here is what our Twitter friends had to say about the weekend.

Fresno State: Rolling to a division title pic.twitter.com/Ds3JLHIMn8 — Matthew Kenerly (@MattK_FS) November 20, 2022

Fire bohl into the sun pic.twitter.com/k3E04xtUuy — Jarod Antonovich (@JarodAntonovich) November 20, 2022

Nevada since starting 2-0 pic.twitter.com/yOsbrxjIP3 — Brandon Blake (@BrandonGBlake) November 20, 2022

What the hell just happened!!! pic.twitter.com/JimoU5bGXJ — Brown & Gold Poke 🌮🍺🤙🏼 (@chavez_poke) November 20, 2022

At least we’re not Nevada pic.twitter.com/wZxku8X0Jq — Tanner Haworth 🗣 (@TannerHaworth) November 20, 2022

