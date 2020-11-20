Week 11 Fantasy Football Preview: Is the Michael Pittman, Jr. breakout finally here?

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Liz Loza and Dalton Del Don are here to get you ready for Week 11 on the latest episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast!

[Week 11 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

Liz and Dalton dedicate this episode to running down what you should be aware of for every Week 11 game, starting with Sunday morning's kick-off all the way through to Monday night’s matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Will the endless amount of targets continue for J.D. McKissic when the Washington Football Team takes on the Cincinnati Bengals? Who will win when Cam Newton and Deshaun Watson square off? Will the Raiders stop a healthy, refreshed Kansas City Chiefs team? After Michael Pittman’s 122 yard game last week against Tennessee, can the rookie WR breakout for even bigger numbers this week against a tempting Green Bay Packers defense?

Liz & Dalton try to answer these questions and more to get you prepped for Week 11!

And for those of you who prefer your fantasy analysis to be a little bold, our experts finish off the show by taking a look into their crystal balls and give us one truly nutty prediction for this weekend's games.

Remember to stay tuned to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast, which will now have FIVE new episodes per week!

Follow Liz: @LizLoza_FF

Follow Dalton: @daltondeldon

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts