WEDNESDAY'S HS LACROSSE: Scranton Prep defeats Delaware Valley and captures WVC championship

Finn Kane and Mackey Lynett each scored four goals, and Scranton Prep defeated Delaware Valley, 11-8, on Wednesday to win the boys lacrosse championship in the Wyoming Valley Conference.

The Cavaliers finished undefeated in league play at 12-0 and handed Delaware Valley its first loss in the conference.

"This is really special," Kane said. "We had two really close games against Crestwood (6-5) and Abington Heights (9-8) in our last few, and we came in and played great on both sides and really took care of business.

"We did great at the faceoff X; the offense moved, dodged, and passed really well; the defense was great; and AJ (Aiden Jordan) was great in goal."

Finn_Kane_SP

Finn Kane

Scranton Prep also improved to 15-0 overall and has a home game against Seton Catholic, New York, on May 6 and at McQuaid Jesuit High School on May 11 before heading to the District 2 Class 2A playoffs as the No. 1 seed.

Brady Holmes contributed two goals and two assists; Braedon McPartland had a goal; Will McPartland had five assists; and Quinn Lynett added an assist for the Cavaliers, who jumped out to a 10-5 lead after three quarters and held off a rally attempt by Delaware Valley.

"We came right out, knowing what we had to do," Holmes said. "We knew what we were capable of, and we had nothing to lose. Our seniors had never beaten DV, so we had really high energy.

"We knew that we hadn't played our best game yet. It is a huge win for us, and I am just in awe."

Brady_Holmes_SP

Brady Holmes

Scranton Prep goalie Aiden Jordan stopped 15 shots, and the defense limited the Warriors, who scored 150 goals in their last seven games, to a season-low eight goals.

Marco Rinaldi, Donato Rinaldi, Will Ramey, and Leo Clarke led the defensive effort.

"We knew that DV was a great team and a high-scoring team, so we had to bring our A game knowing that they were going to bring their A game," Jordan said. "After the third quarter, we just kept playing our game.

"This is absolutely fantastic. We are so happy, and it is a great team win."

Aiden_Jordan_SP

Aiden Jordan

Bryson Mackey scored three times, and Michael Iuzzolino had two goals for the Warriors, who have three nonleague games remaining and are battling for a top seed in the District 2-11 Class 3A subregional playoffs.

Scranton Prep (12-0) 5 1 4 1 — 11

Delaware Valley (11-1) 1 2 2 3 — 8

DV Goals: Bryson Mackey 3, Michael Iuzzolino 2, Jaxon Barbalich 1, Owen Kelly 1, Noah Raboli 1. Assists: Kelly 2, Peyton LaRocco 2, Justin Kalitsnik 1. Saves: Keegan Heath 17.

SP Goals: Finn Kane 4, Mackey Lynett 4, Brady Holmes 2, Braedan McPartland 1. Assists: Will McPartland 5, Holmes 2, Quinn Lynett 1. Saves: Aiden Jordan 15.

Girls lacrosse

Abigail Aemisegeo scored five goals and Kate Raymond scored four to lead Allentown Central Catholic past North Pocono, 17-3 in a nonleague game.

Allentown Central Catholic 17, North Pocono 3

NP Goals: Amaya Monacelli 1, Ashley Wright 1, Melaina Evans 1. Assists: Monacelli 2. Saves: Rachel Tellez 8.

ACC Goals: Abigail Aemisegeo 5, Kate Raymond 4, Allie Schneider 2, Katie Seiler 2, Kirkland Sunday 2, Sara Filipovits 1, Erin Durso 1. Assists: Raymond 4, Aemisegeo 1. Saves: Trizzah Savagaji 5.

Records: NP 7-7, ACC 7-10.