Wednesday's gossip: Ten Hag, Tuchel, Mourinho, Guehi, Broja, Pickford

[Getty Images]

Manchester United have no intention of sacking manager Erik ten Hag before the FA Cup final on 25 May. (Telegraph - subscription required)

However, Dutchman Ten Hag will be sacked at the end of the season. (Football Insider)

Departing Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel is interested in becoming the manager of Manchester United if the club decide to sack Ten Hag. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Tuchel is the leading candidate to take over at Old Trafford, but Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim and former Chelsea manager Graham Potter are also in contention. (inews)

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho would like to return for a second spell in charge but the club do not want to reappoint the 61-year-old Portuguese, who was sacked by Roma in January. (Manchester Evening News)

Crystal Palace are more open to selling England defender Marc Guehi, 23, rather than offloading French winger Michael Olise, 22, or 25-year-old England winger Eberechi Eze this summer. (Givemesport)

West Ham have opened talks to sign Corinthians' 19-year-old Brazilian winger Wesley Gassova, who is also a target for Liverpool. (Standard)

Chelsea are searching for a buyer for Albania striker Armando Broja following the 22-year-old's loan spell with Fulham. (Fabrizio Romano)

Chelsea are in talks to sign 17-year-old winger Estevao Willian from Palmeiras. (Athletic - subscription required)

The Blues have also identified Everton's England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, 30, as a summer target. (Football Insider)

Newcastle have reached an agreement to sign Bournemouth's English defender Lloyd Kelly, 25. (Foot Mercado - in French)

The Magpies' English left-back Lewis Hall, 19, has emerged as a summer target for Borussia Dortmund. (Givemesport)

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has contacted Getafe regarding the situation of Manchester United's on-loan English forward Mason Greenwood, 22. (Radio Marca, via Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Manchester United are monitoring Netherlands full-back Denzel Dumfries after contract talks between the 28-year-old and Inter Milan stalled. (Talksport)

Tottenham will listen to offers for Wales defender Ben Davies, 31, this summer. (Football Insider)

Newcastle and Inter Milan have joined the race to sign 25-year-old Barcelona and France defender Jules Kounde, who has also attracted interest from Chelsea, Manchester United and Paris St-Germain. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Roma and England forward Tammy Abraham is open a move back to the Premier League, with West Ham one of the teams keeping tabs on the 26-year-old. (HITC)

Barcelona are considering bringing Paris St-Germain manager Luis Enrique back to the club to succeed Xavi in 2025. (Sport - in Spanish)